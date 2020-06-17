My first rendezvous with PHP CURL

I am new to PHP CURL.

I have encountered a situation where I am stuck with preg_match_all

I am trying to pull some data and the code which is repetitive has this structure:

/* <div class="quoteText"> “I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.” <br> ― <span class="authorOrTitle"> Marilyn Monroe </span> </div> */

My first question is regarding preg_match_all, but the next few questions will be directly associated with CURL.

Question:

preg_match_all( "!!",$result,$matches );