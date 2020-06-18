My first rendezvous with PHP CURL

Hi everyone,

finally I was able to get it done, and get result the way I wanted.

Here is the full working code →

<?php $curl = curl_init(); $start_page = 1; $end_page = 3; //upto 100 pages. $data = array(); $counter = 0; // Curl settings curl_setopt($curl,CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER,false); curl_setopt($curl,CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER,true); // echo $result; $url = 'https://www.example.com/quotes/tag/love?page=1'; curl_setopt($curl,CURLOPT_URL,$url); $result = curl_exec($curl); preg_match_all("!“(.*?)”.*?<span class=\"authorOrTitle\">(.*?)</span>!is",$result,$matches); curl_close($curl); print_r($matches); /* <div class="quoteText"> “I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.” <br> ― <span class="authorOrTitle"> Marilyn Monroe </span> </div> */

N.B. I have hidden the actual CURL URL because there might be some violation issue for sitepoint.com in future

Question:

HTML Patter on which preg match is defined:

/* <div class="quoteText"> “I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.” <br> ― <span class="authorOrTitle"> Marilyn Monroe </span> </div> */

preg_match_all("!“(.*?)”.*?<span class=\"authorOrTitle\">(.*?)</span>!is",$result,$matches);

In this →

print_r($matches);

The array is printed here →

Apart from the full array it is also printing separate array for quotes and authors:

It is a default feature of preg_all_match or because the string is from curl that is why it is happening?