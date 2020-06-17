My first rendezvous with PHP CURL

I am new to PHP CURL.
I have encountered a situation where I am stuck with
preg_match_all
I am trying to pull some data and the code which is repetitive has this structure:
/*
<div class="quoteText">
“I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.”
<br> ―
<span class="authorOrTitle">
Marilyn Monroe
</span>
</div>
*/
My first question is regarding preg_match_all, but the next few questions will be directly associated with CURL.
Question:
preg_match_all(
"!!",$result,$matches
);
I am stuck here:
"!!" → How to write such code?