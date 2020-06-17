My first rendezvous with PHP CURL

I am new to PHP CURL.
I have encountered a situation where I am stuck with preg_match_all

I am trying to pull some data and the code which is repetitive has this structure:

/*
<div class="quoteText">
      “I'm selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best.”
  <br>  ―
  <span class="authorOrTitle">
    Marilyn Monroe
  </span>
</div>
*/

My first question is regarding preg_match_all, but the next few questions will be directly associated with CURL.

Question:

preg_match_all(
	"!!",$result,$matches
);

I am stuck here:
"!!" → How to write such code?