My Display Button is Not Working

Hi Everyone!

I’m new to Javascript and currently working on a project and would appreciate ANYONE’s help.

I have a form where I click the “Display My CV” button and the client’s results do not display.

Objectives:

I need to use Object.values method to display the array of values within those elements for both the “education” and “work” objects:

a. For the “education” object, precede the array with the phrase "Highest level of education is "

b. For the “work” object, precede the array with the phrase "Experienced in teaching "

The client selects within the Multiple Choice options:

Education: Secondary

Work: I have no teaching experience.

Below is the HTML, then afterward my Javascript Writeup.

HTML

What is your highest level of education? Graduate Secondary

With which of the following teaching areas do you have most experience? Primary education I have no teaching experience

Display my CV

My Javascript

var calculate = document.getElementById(“calculate”);

var education1 = document.getElementById(“education1”);

var workHistory = document.getElementById(“work-history1”);

var submitBtn = document.getElementById(“submit”)

calculate.addEventListener(“click”, function() {

var education = {

levelKey: document.getElementById(“education-level”).value,

mathmajorKey: document.getElementById(“math-major”).value,

};

var work = {

areaKey: document.getElementById(“areas”).value,

yearsKey: document.getElementById(“years”).value,

};

education1.innerHTML = “

Highest Level of education is college” + levelKey +

“Did not have a math major

”;

workHistory.innerHTML = “

Experienced in teaching” + yearsKeys + “.

”;submitBtn.addEventListener(“submit”, function(e) {e.preventDefault();document.getElementById(“submit”).style.visibility = “visible”;submitBtn.innerHTML =“CV Submitted”;