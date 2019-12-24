My css include does not work

Hi there,

I’m a (re)beginner to css, and want to try to use it more for design.

I have been through 50 &A, but the questions there are far from my knowledge state - much higher.

I looked into a tutorial and found this:

<head> <link href="css_file.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="all">

The content of css_file.css is

<style> body { background-color: DarkKhaki } </style>

body is only like it is.

If I put the content directly in the header of HTML, it works, with the link ref I get a white background.

I have done this years ago and it work, right now not.

Can anybody help me please. It is sooo newbie.

Thanks in advance.