My button doesn't successfully call a function on another html page

Ok it sounds like it is just a matter of where a function is defined vs where it is called. When you include JavaScript into some HTML using the <script> tags, you are going to run that code right when the browser gets to it… right then and there. Meaning that if your taffDB.js, which calls showElectrical, is included before you have defined showElectrical, then it is not going to see the function.

I am guessing that you have showEletrical defined after taffyDB.js is included and run. Perhaps you can show us on your second page where you define showEletrical and where you include taffyDB.js.

For the record, it is typically best to try and keep as much of your javascript at the bottom of the page so that you can make sure all elements of the page are loaded before your javascript is run. There are a few instances where this is not the case (some libraries and such ask you put it in the head) but 85% of the time they should be at the end for performance reasons. Again, if it runs into JS early inline on the page, it halts the page from loading and goes off and runs the JS before continuing.

It is part of the reason they included the “defer” attribute for script tags.

But again, can you show us where you are including things in your second page that is broken?