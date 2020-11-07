My bootstrap left nav slider is the wrong way around

I have a left sliding navbar in progress in the site below, but its the wrong way around. I have added width to it through inline styling, but what I need is for it to be the other way around. On load its the smallest width from the left, on click of the hamburger menu it slides out the furthest.

My dev link

I havent touched the bootstrap or CSS, so no need to show that code, but below is my attempt to create a new template in wordpress.