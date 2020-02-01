My blog has 1k + pages how do i remove non

#1

My blog has 1k + pages how do i remove non performing pages from my site

#2

Step 1: Identify non performing pages.
Step 2: Delete those pages.

(Ask an insanely broad question, get insanely broad answers…)

1 Like
#3

Are you saying you have been using Wordpress for several years and haven’t worked out how to delete a page?

#4

A quick Internet search provides numerous guides. For example:
https://easywpguide.com/wordpress-manual/adding-your-site-content/block-editor/deleting-content/

#8

OMG

I mentioned that I want to remove non performing pages from my site

non performing pages means they are not ranking in ggogle search & i posted it in social media forum

admin plz asssign query in social media forum

#9

What has your topic got to do with social media?

#10

Your thread has nothing to do with social media.

Right, but ‘non performing’ means a lot of different things, to a lot of different people. So you have to DEFINE your terms.

Every page you put into the search engine crawl ‘ranks’. I assume you’re trying to say ‘doesnt rank highly’, in which case you have to define what ‘highly’ means to you.

You will still have to find a way to MEASURE these things; there’s not a button somewhere that says “Find non performing pages”, you’re going to have to put forth some effort to figure it out for yourself.

1 Like