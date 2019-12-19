My Aliexpress dropshipping trip

Finally, I have developed my first AliExpress dropshipping store - and want to share some experience with you.

The site uses unique theme and plugin developed from scratch. There is a possibility to search and import products directly from AliExpress through your WP admin panel automatically.

I have studied the experience of some successful AliExpress dropshippers and decided to take a narrow niche that I think will be easier to promote.

I made a research and selected the most popular products in this niche with the wholesale price not more than $20 and with worldwide free shipping option only. Then I increased prices on my site at about twice the standard cost.

Another feature of this site is that the plugin imports only products that participate in AliExpress affiliate program. So, if I get any order I will be able to purchase necessary item on AliExpress using my affiliate link to get additional 5%-50% commission.

I am going to start promoting the site soon; however some improvements are still needed.

It would be great if you could review my site, give some recommendations, ideas, share your experience or just wish me Good luck!