My ajax problem

I’ve been working on making an ajax save to favorite function for my project and I been ending up with this code. Please bear in mind im a noob and I’m sure it could look alot better to advice in addition to the problem is very much appreaciated.

The problem appears when I do a second click to remove it, I get issues with the php hander file. I will post the content of both

<script> $(document).on('click', '.button6', function() { const tankID = <?php echo $tankID; ?>; const userID = <?php echo $userID; ?>; const favX = <?php echo $favX+1; ?>; var fx = document.getElementById('dataTxt'); var favorite = fx.getAttribute('data-id'); console.log("Favorite: " + favorite + "!"); if (favorite == 0) { $.post('tanks_favorite_ajax.php', { tankID: tankID, userID: userID, favorite: favorite }, function() { document.getElementById("icon").src="https://www.fsd.com/icons/heartarrow.png"; document.getElementById("dataTxt").innerHTML = "Favorited by "+ favX +" driver(s)"; favorite = !favorite; var d = document.getElementById("dataTxt"); d.setAttribute('data-id' , favorite); console.log("1.Favorite is now: " + favorite + "!"); }); } else { $.post('tanks_favorite_ajax.php', { tankID: tankID, userID: userID, favorite: favorite }, function() { document.getElementById("icon").src="https://www.fsd.com/icons/arrow.png"; document.getElementById("dataTxt").innerHTML = "Add to Favorites"; favorite = !favorite; var d = document.getElementById("dataTxt"); d.setAttribute('data-id' , favorite); console.log("2.Favorite is now " + favorite + "!"); }); } }); </script>