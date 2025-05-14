My ajax problem

I’ve been working on making an ajax save to favorite function for my project and I been ending up with this code. Please bear in mind im a noob and I’m sure it could look alot better to advice in addition to the problem is very much appreaciated.

The problem appears when I do a second click to remove it, I get issues with the php hander file. I will post the content of both

        <script>
        $(document).on('click', '.button6', function() {
            const tankID = <?php echo $tankID; ?>;
            const userID = <?php echo $userID; ?>;
            const favX = <?php echo $favX+1; ?>;
            
            var fx = document.getElementById('dataTxt');
            var favorite = fx.getAttribute('data-id');
            console.log("Favorite: " + favorite + "!");
            
                if (favorite == 0) {
                    $.post('tanks_favorite_ajax.php', { tankID: tankID, userID: userID, favorite: favorite }, function() {
                            document.getElementById("icon").src="https://www.fsd.com/icons/heartarrow.png";
                            document.getElementById("dataTxt").innerHTML = "Favorited by "+ favX +" driver(s)";
                            favorite = !favorite;
                            var d = document.getElementById("dataTxt");
                            d.setAttribute('data-id' , favorite); 
                            console.log("1.Favorite is now: " + favorite + "!");
                    });
                }
                else {
                    $.post('tanks_favorite_ajax.php', { tankID: tankID, userID: userID, favorite: favorite }, function() {
                            document.getElementById("icon").src="https://www.fsd.com/icons/arrow.png";
                            document.getElementById("dataTxt").innerHTML = "Add to Favorites";
                            favorite = !favorite;
                            var d = document.getElementById("dataTxt");
                            d.setAttribute('data-id' , favorite); 
                            console.log("2.Favorite is now " + favorite + "!");
                    });   
                }
        });
        </script>
<?php
include('connection.php');
include('functions.php');


if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST' && isset($_POST['tankID'])) {

    $tankID = (int) $_POST['tankID'];
    $userID = (int) $_POST['userID'];
    $favorite = (int) $_POST['favorite'];

    try {
        if ($favorite == 0) {
            $stmt=$pdo->Prepare("INSERT INTO favorites (tankID, userID)
                VALUES (:tankID, :userID)");

                $stmt->execute(array(
                ':tankID' => $tankID,
                ':userID' => $userID                    
                ));
            //Add credits
            addCredit($userID, $tankID, FAVORITE, 'favorite');                
        }
        elseif ($favorite == 1) {
            $stmt=$pdo->Prepare('DELETE FROM favorites WHERE tankID=:tankID AND userID=:userID');

                $query->execute(array(
                ':tankID' => $tankID,
                ':userID' => $userID
                ));  
        }

    } catch (PDOException $e) {
        echo 'error: ' . $e->getMessage();
    }
} else {
    echo 'Invalid request';
}
?>