My AJAX disables another JavScript function

Hello.

I have an HTML registration form with javascript fonctions to check if it was filled and correctly :

<?php ; include_once 'header.php'; ?><!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> JavaScript </title> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-ui.min.js"></script> <script type="text/css" src="js/jquery-ui.css"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.0/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css"> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ //check username availability using AJAx $("#username").keyup(function(){ username = $("#username").val(); //Insert username input field value intu username variable if(username.length >0){ checkUsernameAvailability(username); //This function will chack username avgailability } });//End check username availability using AJAx $("#button").click(function(){ //Declare an empty array which will contain all empty fields which must be filled var unfilled = []; // Reset counter var i = 0; if (firstname.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'first name'+'

'; i++; } if (lastname.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'last name'+'

'; i++; } if (email.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'email'+'

'; i++; } if (username.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'username'+'

'; i++; } if (pwd.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'password'+'

'; i++; } //check if all form fields are not empty if(unfilled.length > 0) { event.preventDefault(); //If not all fields are filled - stop default action - the form data processing var message = ''; for( var i=0; i<=unfilled.length-1; i++) { message = message + unfilled[i]; } if(unfilled.length == 1){ alert ('The following field must be filled :'+'

'+message); }else { alert ('The following '+i+' field must be filled :'+'

'+message); } } }); //End button click });//End ready function checkUsernameAvailability(username){ $.ajax({ method:'POST', url:'includes/process_data.php', data:'username='+username, success:function(data){ $("#status").html(data); if(data.includes("taken")){ document.getElementById("button").disabled = true; document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "not-allowed"; }else{ document.getElementById("button").disabled = false; document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "pointer"; } } }) } </script> </script> </head> <body> <section class="main-container"> <div id="" class="main-wrapper"> <h2>Sign Up</h2> <form class="signup-form" method="post" id="form" action="includes/add_new_user.inc.php"> <input type="text" id='firstname' name="firstname" placeholder="First Name"> <input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" placeholder="Last Name"> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="E-mail"> <input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9.-_]{5,10}"> <!-- The following div will contain the data telling registrants if username is available --> <div id="status" style="text-align: center; font-family: david;"></div> <input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password"> <button type="submit" name="submit" id="button" class= "disabled">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </section> </body> </html>

And Here is the page which checks if username is available

<?php include('../includes/db_connect.inc.php'); $username = ""; //Declare the variable which will get the data from the AJAX script if(isset($_POST['username'])){ $username = strip_tags($_POST['username']); // Check if the username is already in use by another user // Constract the sql query and prepare it. $sql = "SELECT username FROM users WHERE username = :username LIMIT 1"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); //Bind the provided username to the query $stmt->bindValue(':username', $username); //Execute. $stmt->execute(); //Get the query results. $row = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); //Count how many users with $username username exist. if(count($row) > 0){ //If count($row) > 0 -> username taken //header("Location: ../signup.php?signup=usernametaken "); echo $username." - <b style='color: red; font-family:arial;'>username taken</b>"; //exit(); }else{ echo $username." - <b style='color: green; font-family:arial;'>Username available</b>"; } } ?>

when I click sign up and a field / fields is/ are empty - a JQueryfunction alerts a mesage to let the user know which input fields were left empty



However, when username field is filled and username is available

the fonction which alerts in case a n input field is empty doesn’t work

Why does AJAx disables the JQueryfunction

how can I solve the problem