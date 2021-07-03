My AJAX disables another JavScript function

Hello.
I have an HTML registration form with javascript fonctions to check if it was filled and correctly :
<?php
;
include_once 'header.php';
?><!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title> JavaScript </title>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/css" src="js/jquery-ui.css"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.0/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css">
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
//check username availability using AJAx
$("#username").keyup(function(){
username = $("#username").val(); //Insert username input field value intu username variable
if(username.length >0){
checkUsernameAvailability(username); //This function will chack username avgailability
}
});//End check username availability using AJAx
$("#button").click(function(){
//Declare an empty array which will contain all empty fields which must be filled
var unfilled = [];
// Reset counter
var i = 0;
if (firstname.value.length == 0)
{
unfilled[i] = 'first name'+'\n';
i++;
}
if (lastname.value.length == 0)
{
unfilled[i] = 'last name'+'\n';
i++;
}
if (email.value.length == 0)
{
unfilled[i] = 'email'+'\n';
i++;
}
if (username.value.length == 0)
{
unfilled[i] = 'username'+'\n';
i++;
}
if (pwd.value.length == 0)
{
unfilled[i] = 'password'+'\n';
i++;
}
//check if all form fields are not empty
if(unfilled.length > 0)
{
event.preventDefault();
//If not all fields are filled - stop default action - the form data processing
var message = '';
for( var i=0; i<=unfilled.length-1; i++)
{
message = message + unfilled[i];
}
if(unfilled.length == 1){
alert ('The following field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
}else {
alert ('The following '+i+' field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
}
}
}); //End button click
});//End ready
function checkUsernameAvailability(username){
$.ajax({
method:'POST',
url:'includes/process_data.php',
data:'username='+username,
success:function(data){
$("#status").html(data);
if(data.includes("taken")){
document.getElementById("button").disabled = true;
document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "not-allowed";
}else{
document.getElementById("button").disabled = false;
document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "pointer";
}
}
})
}
</script>
</script>
</head>
<body>
<section class="main-container">
<div id="" class="main-wrapper">
<h2>Sign Up</h2>
<form class="signup-form" method="post" id="form" action="includes/add_new_user.inc.php">
<input type="text" id='firstname' name="firstname" placeholder="First Name">
<input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" placeholder="Last Name">
<input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="E-mail">
<input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9.-_]{5,10}">
<!-- The following div will contain the data telling registrants if username is available -->
<div id="status" style="text-align: center; font-family: david;"></div>
<input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password">
<button type="submit" name="submit" id="button" class= "disabled">Sign Up</button>
</form>
</div>
</section>
</body>
</html>
And Here is the page which checks if username is available
<?php
include('../includes/db_connect.inc.php');
$username = ""; //Declare the variable which will get the data from the AJAX script
if(isset($_POST['username'])){
$username = strip_tags($_POST['username']);
// Check if the username is already in use by another user
// Constract the sql query and prepare it.
$sql = "SELECT username FROM users WHERE username = :username LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
//Bind the provided username to the query
$stmt->bindValue(':username', $username);
//Execute.
$stmt->execute();
//Get the query results.
$row = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
//Count how many users with $username username exist.
if(count($row) > 0){
//If count($row) > 0 -> username taken
//header("Location: ../signup.php?signup=usernametaken ");
echo $username." - <b style='color: red; font-family:arial;'>username taken</b>";
//exit();
}else{
echo $username." - <b style='color: green; font-family:arial;'>Username available</b>";
}
}
?>
when I click sign up and a field / fields is/ are empty - a JQueryfunction alerts a mesage to let the user know which input fields were left empty
However, when username field is filled and username is available
the fonction which alerts in case a n input field is empty doesn’t work
Why does AJAx disables the JQueryfunction
how can I solve the problem