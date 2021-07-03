My AJAX disables another JavScript function

JavaScript
#1

Hello.
I have an HTML registration form with javascript fonctions to check if it was filled and correctly :

<?php
;
	include_once 'header.php';
?><!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
 <head>
  <title> JavaScript </title>
   <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
	  <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
	  <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
	  <script type="text/css" src="js/jquery-ui.css"></script>
	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.0/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css">

<script type="text/javascript">
 
$(document).ready(function(){
   
 
	//check username availability using AJAx
	$("#username").keyup(function(){
		username = $("#username").val(); //Insert username input field value intu username variable
		if(username.length >0){
		   checkUsernameAvailability(username); //This function will chack username avgailability
	    }
	});//End check username availability using AJAx

	
	  
	$("#button").click(function(){
		  
	   
	  //Declare an empty array which will contain all empty fields which must be filled
	var unfilled = [];
	// Reset counter
    var i = 0;
	
	 if (firstname.value.length == 0)
      { 
	   unfilled[i] = 'first name'+'\n';
       i++;
	  }

	 if (lastname.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'last name'+'\n';
	   i++;
	   }
	 if (email.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'email'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }
	 if (username.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'username'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }
	 if (pwd.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'password'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }

	  //check if all form fields are not empty
	 if(unfilled.length > 0)
		{
		 event.preventDefault();
		 //If not all fields are filled - stop default action - the form data processing
	    
	    var message = '';
	    for( var i=0; i<=unfilled.length-1; i++)
		  {
		    message = message + unfilled[i];
		  }
		if(unfilled.length == 1){
		    alert ('The following field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
		}else {
			alert ('The following '+i+'  field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
		}
	    
       }
	
	}); //End button click
	   });//End ready

	  function checkUsernameAvailability(username){
	     
	    $.ajax({
		   method:'POST',
			   url:'includes/process_data.php',
		   data:'username='+username,
		   success:function(data){
		   $("#status").html(data);
		   if(data.includes("taken")){
			   document.getElementById("button").disabled = true;
			   document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "not-allowed";
		      }else{
			    document.getElementById("button").disabled = false;
				document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "pointer";
			    }
		   }
		})
 
	  }
   
  
	 
	
  </script>
</script>
 </head>

 <body>
  <section class="main-container">
     <div id="" class="main-wrapper">
		
			<h2>Sign Up</h2>
	     	<form class="signup-form" method="post" id="form" action="includes/add_new_user.inc.php">
				<input type="text" id='firstname' name="firstname" placeholder="First Name">
				<input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" placeholder="Last Name">
				<input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="E-mail">
				<input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9.-_]{5,10}">
				<!-- The following div will contain the data telling registrants if username is available -->
				<div id="status" style="text-align: center; font-family: david;"></div>	
			    <input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password">
				<button type="submit" name="submit" id="button" class= "disabled">Sign Up</button>

            </form>
		
     </div>
	 
  </section>
 </body>
</html>

And Here is the page which checks if username is available

<?php
include('../includes/db_connect.inc.php');
    $username = ""; //Declare the variable which will get the data from the AJAX script

    if(isset($_POST['username'])){
	
		 $username = strip_tags($_POST['username']);

		 // Check if the username is already in use by another user
         // Constract the sql query and prepare it.
				$sql = "SELECT username FROM users WHERE username = :username LIMIT 1";

				$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
				//Bind the provided username to the query
				$stmt->bindValue(':username', $username);
				
				//Execute.
				$stmt->execute();
				//Get the query results.
				$row = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
				
				//Count how many users with $username  username exist.
				if(count($row) > 0){
					//If count($row) > 0 -> username taken
					//header("Location: ../signup.php?signup=usernametaken ");
					echo $username." - <b style='color: red; font-family:arial;'>username taken</b>";
					//exit();
				}else{
				  echo $username." - <b style='color: green; font-family:arial;'>Username available</b>";
				
				
				}
	}
?>

when I click sign up and a field / fields is/ are empty - a JQueryfunction alerts a mesage to let the user know which input fields were left empty
image

However, when username field is filled and username is available
the fonction which alerts in case a n input field is empty doesn’t work

Why does AJAx disables the JQueryfunction

how can I solve the problem