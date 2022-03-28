My 2 pages are not indexing since 3 days

Google does not guarantee to include every page in its index. You can ask for the URLs to be crawled, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be included.

Requesting a crawl does not guarantee that inclusion in search results will happen instantly or even at all. Our systems prioritize the fast inclusion of high quality, useful content.

See https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/crawling/ask-google-to-recrawl?hl=en