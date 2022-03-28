My 2 pages are not indexing since 3 days …I i tried changing days of the article+used copyrighted images+did tried api pinging method for indexing but its not indexing my url
Google does not guarantee to include every page in its index. You can ask for the URLs to be crawled, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be included.
Requesting a crawl does not guarantee that inclusion in search results will happen instantly or even at all. Our systems prioritize the fast inclusion of high quality, useful content.
See https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/crawling/ask-google-to-recrawl?hl=en
It looks like you are largely copying content from Wikipedia, in which case your pages are likely never to get indexed.