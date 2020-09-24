MX problem trying to setup email on Ubuntu 18.04 VPS

I have created a Shopping Cart, would like to use PayPal to handle transactions and believe a server side email is required.

I followed a tutorial that uses Postfix and created a test email using PHP mail(…); and the returned result was true… unfortunately where it went I do not know but it was not to the required destination address

I also tried sending an email from Gmail and a delivery failure was reported stating an incorrect MX value was encountered.

Searching for the correct MX value was not successful.

I would be grateful for the correct MX setting.