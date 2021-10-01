MVC - Solid principles in one method of controller

I had a question about solid principles.
Take a look at the following code:
public function delete_contact(HomeController $homeController)
{
global $request ;
$id = $request->get_route_param('id');
$this->contact_model->delete(['id'=>$id]);
$data = $homeController->get_contact();
view('index', $data);
}
This is a method of an MVC layer in which the
$homeController object is set as a parameter to prevent violation of the dependency inversion. Now, Are the solid principles correctly performed in this method? The developer of this method did not use the model layer for the
get_contact . it’s wrong. Is this also a solid case?
What about the global
$request variable?
As a programmer, If you implemented this method, how would you write?