MVC associative error Live URL request_uri

This is my index.php file →
<?php
// declare(strict_types=1);
// error_reporting(E_ALL);
// ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
// Front Controller
// echo 'Requested URL = "'.$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'].'"';
// Routing
require '../core/Router.php';
$router = new Router();
// echo get_class($router);
// Add the Routes
// $router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
// $router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
// $router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);
// Displaying the Routing Table
// echo "<pre>";
// var_dump($router->getRoutes());
// echo "</pre>";
// Match the requested route
$url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'];
echo $url."<br />";
if ($router->match($url)) {
echo '<pre>';
var_dump($router->getParams());
echo '</pre>';
} else {
echo "No route found for URL '$url'";
}
and this my Router.php →
<?php
class Router{
protected $routes = [];
protected $params = [];
public function add($route, $params){
$this->routes[$route] = $params;
}
public function getRoutes(){
return $this->routes;
}
public function match($url){
$reg_exp = "/^(?P<controller>[a-z-]+)\/(?P<action>[a-z-]+)$/";
if (preg_match($reg_exp, $url, $matches)){
$params = [];
foreach ($matches as $key => $match) {
// if (is_string($key)) {
$params[$key] = $match;
// }
}
$this->params = $params;
return true;
}
return false;
}
public function getParams(){
return $this->params;
}
}
I was anticipating that the array containing the MVC controller action will be generated, but that has not happened.
I was anticipating something like this →