MVC associative error Live URL request_uri

This is my index.php file →

<?php // declare(strict_types=1); // error_reporting(E_ALL); // ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // Front Controller // echo 'Requested URL = "'.$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'].'"'; // Routing require '../core/Router.php'; $router = new Router(); // echo get_class($router); // Add the Routes // $router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']); // $router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']); // $router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']); // Displaying the Routing Table // echo "<pre>"; // var_dump($router->getRoutes()); // echo "</pre>"; // Match the requested route $url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']; echo $url."<br />"; if ($router->match($url)) { echo '<pre>'; var_dump($router->getParams()); echo '</pre>'; } else { echo "No route found for URL '$url'"; }

and this my Router.php →

<?php class Router{ protected $routes = []; protected $params = []; public function add($route, $params){ $this->routes[$route] = $params; } public function getRoutes(){ return $this->routes; } public function match($url){ $reg_exp = "/^(?P<controller>[a-z-]+)\/(?P<action>[a-z-]+)$/"; if (preg_match($reg_exp, $url, $matches)){ $params = []; foreach ($matches as $key => $match) { // if (is_string($key)) { $params[$key] = $match; // } } $this->params = $params; return true; } return false; } public function getParams(){ return $this->params; } }

I was anticipating that the array containing the MVC controller action will be generated, but that has not happened.

I was anticipating something like this →

what should I do to troubleshoot what is going wrong on the live server. Because the code doesn’t seem to have any error.

Live Link