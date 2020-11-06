MVC associative error Live URL request_uri

PHP
#1

This is my index.php file →

<?php 
// declare(strict_types=1);
// error_reporting(E_ALL);
// ini_set('display_errors', 'true');

// Front Controller
// echo 'Requested URL = "'.$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'].'"';

// Routing
require '../core/Router.php';
$router = new Router();
// echo get_class($router);


// Add the Routes
// $router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
// $router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
// $router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);

// Displaying the Routing Table
// echo "<pre>";
// var_dump($router->getRoutes());
// echo "</pre>";



// Match the requested route
$url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'];
echo $url."<br />";

if ($router->match($url)) {
    echo '<pre>';
    var_dump($router->getParams());
    echo '</pre>';
} else {
    echo "No route found for URL '$url'";
}

and this my Router.php →

<?php 
class Router{
	protected $routes = [];
	protected $params = [];
	public function add($route, $params){
		$this->routes[$route] = $params;
	}	
	public function getRoutes(){
		return $this->routes; 
	}
	public function match($url){
      $reg_exp = "/^(?P<controller>[a-z-]+)\/(?P<action>[a-z-]+)$/";
      if (preg_match($reg_exp, $url, $matches)){
        $params = [];
        foreach ($matches as $key => $match) {
          // if (is_string($key)) {
            $params[$key] = $match;
          // }
        }
        $this->params = $params;
        return true;
      }
      return false;
	}
	public function getParams(){
		return $this->params; 
	}
}

I was anticipating that the array containing the MVC controller action will be generated, but that has not happened.

I was anticipating something like this →

what should I do to troubleshoot what is going wrong on the live server. Because the code doesn’t seem to have any error.

