Mute icon to audio player displays on wrong side

This
<style>
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat:700');@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat:400');
:focus {
outline:2px solid #008cff;
}
::-moz-focus-inner {
border: 0;
}
::-moz-selection {
background: #000;
color:#eeff00;
}
a,
a:focus {
color: #a579f8;
1 Like
Actually this is the first tag, so should go in this one… I think…
<style>
figure{margin:0; border:3px ridge black; padding: 0.5em 0.5em 0.2em 0.5em; width:max-content;}.tmblr-iframe{position:absolute}.tmblr-iframe.hide{display:none}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button{visibility:hidden;position:fixed;bottom:10px;left:50%;transform:translateX(-50%);z-index:100}.tmblr-iframe--amp-cta-button.tmblr-iframe--loaded{visibility:visible;animation:iframe-app-cta-transition .2s ease-out}
PaulOB
84
I think it’s ok if it’s the first rule in the style tag.
1 Like
What about in media queries. I think I have it there too, but thinking just one is enough…