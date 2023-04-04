Mute icon to audio player displays on wrong side

Here, as you showed
input[type="range"]::before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
top: 8px;
left: 0;
width: var(--seek-before-width);
height: 3px;
background-color: red;/* just testing with red*/
cursor: pointer;
}
PaulOB
42
Are you sure. I just checked through the code and its not there. It should be the css in the template tag.
1 Like
input[type="range"]::before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
top: 8px;
left: 0;
width: var(--seek-before-width);
height: 3px;
background-color: red;
cursor: pointer;
}
PaulOB
44
That’s not the css in the template tag is it?
That still says background-color: none.
PaulOB
45
I just copied all your html int a codepen and added the red and this is what I see.
1 Like
I think it is? I’ll check again when I get back from lunch. I’m pretty sure though it is.
Hmmm. Ok I will check when I’m back