Mute icon to audio player displays on wrong side

ladans37: ladans37: I put that in place of background:transparent;

If you do that then it will disappear in chrome again.

Actually I see that background-clip is not supported in Chrome and its that property that is making it work in Firefox. Try adding -webkit-background-clip:text instead.

.search input[type="submit"] { background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000); -webkit-background-clip: text; /* added this here*/ background-clip: text; color: transparent; border: 0px solid #000; width: 40px; height: 26px; position: relative; z-index: 4; font-size: 1em; padding: 0 0.4em 0 0.313em; transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0; }

You can then delete the other rule I gave you.

Delete this: