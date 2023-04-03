Mute icon to audio player displays on wrong side

If you do that then it will disappear in chrome again.
Actually I see that background-clip is not supported in Chrome and its that property that is making it work in Firefox. Try adding -webkit-background-clip:text instead.
.search input[type="submit"] {
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
-webkit-background-clip: text; /* added this here*/
background-clip: text;
color: transparent;
border: 0px solid #000;
width: 40px;
height: 26px;
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
font-size: 1em;
padding: 0 0.4em 0 0.313em;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}
You can then delete the other rule I gave you.
Delete this:
.search input.fa-search{
color:#ccc;
background:transparent;
}