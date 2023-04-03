Mute icon to audio player displays on wrong side

JavaScript
21

If you do that then it will disappear in chrome again.

Actually I see that background-clip is not supported in Chrome and its that property that is making it work in Firefox. Try adding -webkit-background-clip:text instead.

.search input[type="submit"] {
    background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #fff 25%, #000);
   -webkit-background-clip: text; /* added this here*/   
   background-clip: text;
    color: transparent;
    border: 0px solid #000;
    width: 40px;
    height: 26px;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 4;
    font-size: 1em;
    padding: 0 0.4em 0 0.313em;
    transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
    border-radius: 0 15px 15px 0;
}

You can then delete the other rule I gave you.

Delete this:

.search input.fa-search{
color:#ccc;
background:transparent;
}
1 Like
22

Yes, thanks. I was confused as to which css to keep which not to :slight_smile: .

23

Still seeing that the mute icon isn’t sorted yet.

24

You’ll have to explain what’s wrong with it and preferably with a screenshot of the problem.

You do realize it’s so small I can’t actually see it. Not everyone has perfect eyesight.

1 Like
25

I understand. Here’s the screenshot from iPad

image

So, as you can see, it is still not aligned vertically. We talked about this earlier today, and you said that 20% height makes no sense, and that the code you gave centers it vertically. I have that code, but still with the 20%. So I don’t know where else to go from here for it to make sense as you would want me to. I want to get this right :slight_smile: