I need some help as to how I can reposition the mute icon to my audio player when I view it on my site from my iPad. It is displayed at the left side, when it should be at the right like it is on desktop.

Here is the css to the mute icon

/* volume icon */ #mute-icon { margin: -2.85em 57.5em; height: 20%; }

And here is the link to my site https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/

Please let me know if you need the rest of the css to the audio player. Thanks.