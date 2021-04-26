Mutations challenge in JavaScript

This is fun to.
const mutation = arr => arr[1].toLowerCase().split('').filter(v => arr[0].toLowerCase().split('').includes(v)).length === arr[1].length;
mutation(["hello", "hey"]);
Just to join in the fun
const included = (a, [b, ...rest]) =>
(a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? !(b)
: included(a, rest)
with lower case
const included = (a, b) =>
(function includes(a, [b, ...rest]) {
return (a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? !(b)
: includes(a, rest)
}(a.toLowerCase(), b.toLowerCase()))
console.log(included('Rodent', 'deNt')) // true
Seems to work
What is the point of writing function in JavaScript code these days? I’ve been using typescript for the last two years but I know that browsers have supported arrow functions now for several years. Many linters by default prefer const with arrow functions that than a declaration with function.
You’re a ray of sunlight.
Because it’s recursive and it was a convenient way to name a function?
Just a bit of fun, while my computer was rendering.
Have to admit my variation is not just a bit ugly, but flawed. If the second word is an empty string it passes as true.
Edit: As per Paul’s comment below
I think you could add an early return if the second word is longer than the first. An amended version
// destructure the passed array's two values
const mutation = ([wordA, wordB]) => {
const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) =>
(a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? b === undefined // maybe clearer than !(b)
: includes(a, rest)
// if 'wordB' is an empty string return false
return (!wordB)
? false
: includes(wordA.toLowerCase(), wordB.toLowerCase())
}
console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hello'])) // true
console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hey'])) // false
console.log(mutation(['alien', 'line'])) // true
Just to do a breakdown of
[b, ...rest] in the includes function.
const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) => {
console.log(b, rest)
return (a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? b === undefined
: includes(a, rest)
}
log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hello’]
b ...rest
h ['e','l','l','o']
e ['l','l','o']
l ['l','o']
l ['o']
o []
undefined []
b is undefined so all the letters have been used and matched -> true
log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hey’]
b ...rest
h ['e', 'y']
e ['y']
y []
b is ‘y’ so not undefined -> false
Does that cause another problem if all of the letters in the second longer word are in the first word?
For example, [“Alien”, “lineal”]
That should still pass.
However, if the second word has more unique letters than the first, that is a good test for an early exit.
You are absolutely right. I had to go back and re-read the question
I think an edit is coming up. oops
And I just realized, checking only those unique letter against each other results in a fully valid solution to the problem too.
My brains are a bit foggy this morning, but yes absolutely.
I’m thinking with Set possibly
const strg = [...'missed that!']
const unique = new Set(strg)
console.log([...unique].join('')) // mised tha!
And if you merge two sets together, you can check if it’s larger than it began, allowing you to gain successful results without needing to check each one individually.
const secondSet = new Set(second);
const merged = new Set([...unique, ...secondSet]);
return merged.size === unique.size;
I’m trying to keep up with you here Paul. LOL
const unique = arr => [...(new Set([...arr]))]
const mutation = ([wordA, wordB]) => {
const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) =>
(a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? b === undefined
: includes(a, rest)
return (!wordB || wordB.length > wordA.length)
? false
: includes(unique(wordA.toLowerCase()), wordB.toLowerCase())
}
Thanks @rpg_digital for the Set idea.
Here’s my working code:
function mutation(arr) {
const firstSet = new Set(arr[0].toLowerCase());
const secondSet = new Set(arr[1].toLowerCase());
const merged = new Set([...firstSet, ...secondSet]);
return firstSet.size === merged.size;
}
Well done Paul, stroke of genius!
I struggle to see how that is less antiquated than my solution of comparing against a merged set.
Sorry Paul, I never saw your solution. Don’t know why. I must have been too eager to give my solution when I saw the post.
More haste, less speed.
I have deleted my reply.
<.< >.>
return [...arr[1]].every((x) => [...arr[0]].includes(x));
Wow, that much compression makes my head hurt.
Can it be just as effective but easier to understand?
Possibly by naming the arrow function?
function mutation(arr) {
const charExists = (x) => [...arr[0]].includes(x);
return [...arr[1]].every(charExists);
}
Or, using the string include from a later post.
function mutation(arr) {
const charExists = (x) => arr[0].includes(x);
return [...arr[1]].every(charExists);
}
For me, it’s the spread operators that make it hurt. String implements many array operators, but
every sadly isnt one of them.
If it did,
return arr[1].every( x => arr[0].includes(x) );
would be much more readable.
Side note: Why did i spread arr[0]? No idea. it’s 3 AM. That’s an unnecessary operation. String implements
includes.
return [...arr[1]].every((x) => arr[0].includes(x));
Yes, that string includes is a better option
