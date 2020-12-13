Mutations challenge in JavaScript

Have to admit my variation is not just a bit ugly, but flawed. If the second word is an empty string it passes as true.
Edit: As per Paul’s comment below
I think you could add an early return if the second word is longer than the first. An amended version
// destructure the passed array's two values
const mutation = ([wordA, wordB]) => {
const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) =>
(a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? b === undefined // maybe clearer than !(b)
: includes(a, rest)
// if 'wordB' is an empty string return false
return (!wordB)
? false
: includes(wordA.toLowerCase(), wordB.toLowerCase())
}
console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hello'])) // true
console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hey'])) // false
console.log(mutation(['alien', 'line'])) // true
Just to do a breakdown of
[b, ...rest] in the includes function.
const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) => {
console.log(b, rest)
return (a.indexOf(b) === -1)
? b === undefined
: includes(a, rest)
}
log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hello’]
b ...rest
h ['e','l','l','o']
e ['l','l','o']
l ['l','o']
l ['o']
o []
undefined []
b is undefined so all the letters have been used and matched -> true
log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hey’]
b ...rest
h ['e', 'y']
e ['y']
y []
b is ‘y’ so not undefined -> false