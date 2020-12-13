Mutations challenge in JavaScript

Have to admit my variation is not just a bit ugly, but flawed. If the second word is an empty string it passes as true.

Edit: As per Paul’s comment below

I think you could add an early return if the second word is longer than the first. An amended version

// destructure the passed array's two values const mutation = ([wordA, wordB]) => { const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) => (a.indexOf(b) === -1) ? b === undefined // maybe clearer than !(b) : includes(a, rest) // if 'wordB' is an empty string return false return (!wordB) ? false : includes(wordA.toLowerCase(), wordB.toLowerCase()) } console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hello'])) // true console.log(mutation(['hello', 'hey'])) // false console.log(mutation(['alien', 'line'])) // true

Just to do a breakdown of [b, ...rest] in the includes function.

const includes = (a, [b, ...rest]) => { console.log(b, rest) return (a.indexOf(b) === -1) ? b === undefined : includes(a, rest) }

log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hello’]

b ...rest h ['e','l','l','o'] e ['l','l','o'] l ['l','o'] l ['o'] o [] undefined []

b is undefined so all the letters have been used and matched -> true

log output for each call to includes with [‘hello’, ‘hey’]

b ...rest h ['e', 'y'] e ['y'] y []

b is ‘y’ so not undefined -> false