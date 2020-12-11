Mutations challenge in JavaScript

Return true if the string in the first element of the array contains all of the letters of the string in the second element of the array.

Lastly, ["Alien", "line"] , should return true because all of the letters in “line” are present in “Alien”.

A - l - i - e - n

l - i - n - e

Something seems wrong here…

As far as I can see there is no “a” in line.