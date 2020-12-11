Mutations challenge in JavaScript

I am trying solving a challenge called Mutations from Basic Algorithm Scripting section on freeCodeCamp.com Curriculum.
https://www.freecodecamp.org/learn/javascript-algorithms-and-data-structures/basic-algorithm-scripting/mutations
I checked my code many times but I do not know what are the mistakes that in my code.

My code so far:

function mutation(arr) {
  let arr0 = arr[0].toLowerCase();
  let arr1 = arr[1].toLowerCase();
  let target0 = arr0.split("");
  let target1 = arr1.split("");
  let array = [];
  array.push(target0);
  array.push(target1);
  for (let i = 0; i < target1.length; i++) {
    if (target0.indexOf(target1[i] >= 0)) {
      return true;
    }
    else {
      return false;
    }
  }
  return array;
}
#2

Return true if the string in the first element of the array contains all of the letters of the string in the second element of the array.

Lastly, ["Alien", "line"] , should return true because all of the letters in “line” are present in “Alien”.

A - l - i - e - n

l - i - n - e

Something seems wrong here…

As far as I can see there is no “a” in line.

#3

What wrong there? From the word “line”, l is in Alien, i is in Alien, n is in Alien, and e is in Alien.

Are you possibly interpreting things the other way?

#4

First element of the array matches all letters of the second.

1st = alien
2nd = line

There is no “a” in line.

#5

Yes, it seems that you are currently observing Opposite Day.

The description is: Return true if the string in the first element of the array contains all of the letters of the string in the second element of the array.

The string “Alien” contains all of the letters of the string “line”.

#7

Ops… yeah you are right.

#8

At times like this I find that it’s vital to remember that feeling just before you found out. It feels exactly the same when you are incorrect but don’t know it yet, as it does to be right, and that’s so dangerous.

I find that it’s a good reminder for me to take a break for a bit. Congrats on handling it well.

#9 
const mutation = arr => {
  const lowered = arr.map(v => v.toLowerCase());
  const item1 = lowered[0].split('');
  const item2 = lowered[1].split('');
  const diff = item2.filter(v => item1.includes(v));
  return diff.length === item2.length;
}

mutation(["hello", "hey"]);

The power of JavaScript is using those array functions to your advantage.

#10

This is fun to.

const mutation = arr => arr[1].toLowerCase().split('').filter(v => arr[0].toLowerCase().split('').includes(v)).length === arr[1].length;

mutation(["hello", "hey"]);
#11

Just to join in the fun

const included = (a, [b, ...rest]) =>
  (a.indexOf(b) === -1)
    ? !(b)
    : included(a, rest)

with lower case

const included = (a, b) =>
  (function includes(a, [b, ...rest]) {
    return (a.indexOf(b) === -1)
      ? !(b)
      : includes(a, rest)
  }(a.toLowerCase(), b.toLowerCase()))

console.log(included('Rodent', 'deNt')) // true

Seems to work :slight_smile: