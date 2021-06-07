Mutation Observer

JavaScript
The flow chart that I can visualize for this is very simple. Of whatever li element and whatever button is clicked the last of the parent ol's li should be deleted.

How can we do this:

  1. First on every click on delete go to the parent( ol ), and then
  2. Delete the last child of the parent.

Are there any function in JS that can help us achieve this easily.

I tried something:

const parent = document.getElementById('parent');
parent.addEventListener('click', e => {
  var select = document.getElementById('parent');
  select.removeChild(select.lastChild);  
})

but that doesn’t deliver results.

I think I am close, but eventually it doesnt work:

const trackParent = document.getElementById('parent');
var lastChild = trackParent.lastChild;
trackParent.addEventListener('click', e => {
  console.log("click is succesful");
  var select = document.getElementById('parent');
  // select.removeChild(select.lastChild);  
  select.removeChild(select.childNodes[3]);  
})
Spot on!

The last of the list items should be deleted?

It could be me being dense, but not so sure on that one!

Do you have a codepen?

a direct reaction version of the original problem is something like:

//Attach to all the buttons...
document.querySelectorAll('ol[type="a"] > li > button').forEach((button) => {
  //A click listener..
  button.addEventListener("click", (e) => {
   //I got tired of typing this.
    let my = e.target;
    //Pointer variable for moving through the list of LI's.
    let pointer = my.parentElement;
    //It's easier to do this now than in-situ. Calculate the number of the element we start at.
    let walker = parseInt(my.previousElementSibling.classList[0].replace("something", ""));
    //For all subsequent siblings:
    while (pointer = pointer.nextElementSibling) {
      //Find the text field.
      let input = pointer.querySelector("input");
      //Remove its current class.
      input.classList.remove(input.classList[0]);
      //Add the new one.
      input.classList.add("something" + walker);
      //Advance the walker.
      walker++;
    }
    //Finally, actually remove the LI we clicked the button on.
    my.parentElement.remove();
  });
});

(There are several assumptions made in this code, it is not a ‘generic’ code, it is specific to the layout in post #1. It would be far simpler to have the classes in the LI elements, but c’est la vie.)

Means this is the code:

      <li>
    <input type='text' class='color1' value='item1'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color2' value='item2'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color3' value='item3'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color4' value='item4'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color5' value='item5'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color6' value='item6'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>

    Explanation:

    Suppose now if we delete with class=color4, then actually coolor4 will not be absent, but the final output in the browser will be:

     <li>
    <input type='text' class='color1' value='item1'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color2' value='item2'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color3' value='item3'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color4' value='item4'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color5' value='item5'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>

    so in a way on every click of deleting the last li element is pushed out of the serial.
    last, in this case, was with class color6, in next delete whichever button is clicked the last will be deleted(as it will appar to us in the final browser):

    color5
    color4
    color3

[offtopic]
I know its not the point but if you styled the items in css using :nth-child then you can let css do it automatically.

e.g.

li:nth-child(1) input,
.color1 {
  background-color: #4000ff;
}

li:nth-child(2) input,
.color2 {
  background-color: #8000ff;
}
li:nth-child(3) input,
.color3 {
  background-color: #bf00ff;
}
li:nth-child(4) input,
.color4 {
  background-color: #ff00ff;
}
li:nth-child(5) input,
.color5 {
  background-color: #ff00bf;
}
li:nth-child(6) input,
.color6 {
  background-color: #ff0080;
}

Assuming you have removed the classed from the inputs of course. I know styling wasn’t the point of the exercise but just wanted to say :slight_smile:

[/offtopic]

Great, so on any delete operation, our task is to program so that the last child of ol is deleted.

Why do you come to that logic?

If I push the delete button on Row 3… I want to delete Row 3, not Row 5. I want the data I have input into row 4 to now be on row 3.

#28

1,2,3,4,5,6
1,2,3,4,5
1,2,3,4
1,2,3
1,2
1

classes are arranged in this order on every delete operation, subsequently.

The classes are, yes.

But there’s an <input> in that row.

Type “Here I am” in the last input, and click the delete button in Row 3.

Where’d your data go?

As long as we are deleting from the bottom. Isn’t everything in place? Classes + text?

I got it OP doesn’t want to change the text when deleted and bottom item pushed up.

#32

The OP’s head isn’t with it at the moment. I think a break from the screen and a stiff drink is called for.

Hi there,

I merged @PaulOB css + small JS:

Its working:

document.querySelector('#parent').addEventListener('click', function(e) {
  var removeTarget = e.target.parentNode;
  removeTarget.parentNode.removeChild(removeTarget);
}, false);
var removeTarget = e.target.parentNode = this will give the parent of the element where the click has occurred in this case li.

removeTarget.parentNode = ol`

emoveTarget.parentNode.removeChild = These are all `li

If we change this →

removeTarget.parentNode.removeChild(removeTarget);
to
removeTarget.parentNode.removeChild();

All children(li) should delete, but that is not happening.

That’s asking the parent node to remove a child, without telling it what child to remove. That is not going to work.

A simpler way is to use the remove method instead of removeChild.

  var removeTarget = e.target.parentNode;
  removeTarget.remove();

That works, but the removeTarget name is somewhat confusing.

We can help to alleviate some of that confusion by making it more explicit what e.target is.

  var deleteButton = e.target;
  deleteButton.parentNode.remove();

That way, we now know that it’s the button parent that is being removed, which in this case is the <li> element.

Thanks.

Agree!
removeTarget was slightly misleading.

