Mutation Observer

a direct reaction version of the original problem is something like:
//Attach to all the buttons...
document.querySelectorAll('ol[type="a"] > li > button').forEach((button) => {
//A click listener..
button.addEventListener("click", (e) => {
//I got tired of typing this.
let my = e.target;
//Pointer variable for moving through the list of LI's.
let pointer = my.parentElement;
//It's easier to do this now than in-situ. Calculate the number of the element we start at.
let walker = parseInt(my.previousElementSibling.classList[0].replace("something", ""));
//For all subsequent siblings:
while (pointer = pointer.nextElementSibling) {
//Find the text field.
let input = pointer.querySelector("input");
//Remove its current class.
input.classList.remove(input.classList[0]);
//Add the new one.
input.classList.add("something" + walker);
//Advance the walker.
walker++;
}
//Finally, actually remove the LI we clicked the button on.
my.parentElement.remove();
});
});
(There are several assumptions made in this code, it is not a ‘generic’ code, it is specific to the layout in post #1. It would be far simpler to have the classes in the LI elements, but c’est la vie.)
so in a way on every click of deleting the last li element is pushed out of the serial.
last, in this case, was with class color6, in next delete whichever button is clicked the last will be deleted(as it will appar to us in the final browser):