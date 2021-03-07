Mutation Observer

JavaScript
#10

I don’t understand how your original code was working though…
let element = record.previousSibling
if record is pointing at the ol, you’d be looking at the LIST’s previous sibling. Which would be the <legend> tag.
It then walks forward to nextElementSibling, so back to the ol we started at… and then… goes diving into the list and finds the first input… changes that… and then it should stop (because there are no siblings after the </ol>).

Based on your original HTML, you should end up with a list that removed a LI, and then set color1 to color0? Or have i gotten something completely arse-backwards here…

#11

I’m having my doubts now. lol

I’m ready to crash @m_hutley, early morning and frazzled.

I need to have another read, but I think the key thing is childList. That is what we are observing

observer.observe(
  document.querySelector('#set1 ol'),
  { childList: true }
)

Cheers again for the feedback :slight_smile:

#12

Odd, when i look at your codepen, and break inside the mutator callback, record.nextSibling is defined as a text node, and record.nextSibling would have a nextElementSibling that is the next li in the list… so… your codepen is telling me that let element = record.nextSibling should work… might want to doublecheck the result you got in post #6

Alternatively, queryselectorall, walk the entire list and just replace all the classNames with a brand new numbering and call it good. :laughing:

2 Likes
#13

Is this a style of programming in JS:

image
image1175×735 124 KB

image
image1115×605 62 KB

#14

One of those techniques is a destructuring technique called parameter context matching, and the other is an arrow-function.

They’re both a part of ES6, otherwise known of as ECMAScript 2015, and has been around for a while now.

There are many other handy ES6 features. I recommend that you investigate them further, now that Internet Explorer and its lack of support isn’t around to discourage their use.

2 Likes
#15

Thank you so much @Paul_Wilkins
If we break the logic of the end result is as follows:

Premise: Irrespective of which element is deleted the color class should be in increasing order such as:’

If #3 is deleted still the end result will be:

1,2,3,4,5 in terms of color classes in that order.

I will try to do it with whatever JS I know.

1 Like
#17

The flow chart that I can visualize for this is very simple. Of whatever li element and whatever button is clicked the last of the parent ol's li should be deleted.

How can we do this:

  1. First on every click on delete go to the parent( ol ), and then
  2. Delete the last child of the parent.

Are there any function in JS that can help us achieve this easily.

I tried something:

const parent = document.getElementById('parent');
parent.addEventListener('click', e => {
  var select = document.getElementById('parent');
  select.removeChild(select.lastChild);  
})

but that doesn’t deliver results.

#19

I think I am close, but eventually it doesnt work:

const trackParent = document.getElementById('parent');
var lastChild = trackParent.lastChild;
trackParent.addEventListener('click', e => {
  console.log("click is succesful");
  var select = document.getElementById('parent');
  // select.removeChild(select.lastChild);  
  select.removeChild(select.childNodes[3]);  
})
#20

Spot on!

The last of the list items should be deleted?

It could be me being dense, but not so sure on that one!

1 Like
#21

Do you have a codepen?

#22

a direct reaction version of the original problem is something like:

//Attach to all the buttons...
document.querySelectorAll('ol[type="a"] > li > button').forEach((button) => {
  //A click listener..
  button.addEventListener("click", (e) => {
   //I got tired of typing this.
    let my = e.target;
    //Pointer variable for moving through the list of LI's.
    let pointer = my.parentElement;
    //It's easier to do this now than in-situ. Calculate the number of the element we start at.
    let walker = parseInt(my.previousElementSibling.classList[0].replace("something", ""));
    //For all subsequent siblings:
    while (pointer = pointer.nextElementSibling) {
      //Find the text field.
      let input = pointer.querySelector("input");
      //Remove its current class.
      input.classList.remove(input.classList[0]);
      //Add the new one.
      input.classList.add("something" + walker);
      //Advance the walker.
      walker++;
    }
    //Finally, actually remove the LI we clicked the button on.
    my.parentElement.remove();
  });
});

(There are several assumptions made in this code, it is not a ‘generic’ code, it is specific to the layout in post #1. It would be far simpler to have the classes in the LI elements, but c’est la vie.)

2 Likes
#23

Means this is the code:

      <li>
    <input type='text' class='color1' value='item1'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color2' value='item2'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color3' value='item3'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color4' value='item4'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color5' value='item5'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color6' value='item6'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>

    Explanation:

    Suppose now if we delete with class=color4, then actually coolor4 will not be absent, but the final output in the browser will be:

     <li>
    <input type='text' class='color1' value='item1'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color2' value='item2'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color3' value='item3'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color4' value='item4'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>
    <input type='text' class='color5' value='item5'>
    <button class='delete'>Delete</button>
  </li>
  <li>

    so in a way on every click of deleting the last li element is pushed out of the serial.
    last, in this case, was with class color6, in next delete whichever button is clicked the last will be deleted(as it will appar to us in the final browser):

    color5
    color4
    color3

#24

#25

[offtopic]
I know its not the point but if you styled the items in css using :nth-child then you can let css do it automatically.

e.g.

li:nth-child(1) input,
.color1 {
  background-color: #4000ff;
}

li:nth-child(2) input,
.color2 {
  background-color: #8000ff;
}
li:nth-child(3) input,
.color3 {
  background-color: #bf00ff;
}
li:nth-child(4) input,
.color4 {
  background-color: #ff00ff;
}
li:nth-child(5) input,
.color5 {
  background-color: #ff00bf;
}
li:nth-child(6) input,
.color6 {
  background-color: #ff0080;
}

Assuming you have removed the classed from the inputs of course. I know styling wasn’t the point of the exercise but just wanted to say :slight_smile:

[/offtopic]

2 Likes
#26

Great, so on any delete operation, our task is to program so that the last child of ol is deleted.

#27

Why do you come to that logic?

If I push the delete button on Row 3… I want to delete Row 3, not Row 5. I want the data I have input into row 4 to now be on row 3.

#28

1,2,3,4,5,6
1,2,3,4,5
1,2,3,4
1,2,3
1,2
1

classes are arranged in this order on every delete operation, subsequently.

#29

The classes are, yes.

But there’s an <input> in that row.

Type “Here I am” in the last input, and click the delete button in Row 3.

Where’d your data go?

#30

As long as we are deleting from the bottom. Isn’t everything in place? Classes + text?

#31


I got it OP doesn’t want to change the text when deleted and bottom item pushed up.

1 Like