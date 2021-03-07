Mutation Observer

I don’t understand how your original code was working though…
let element = record.previousSibling
if
record is pointing at the
ol, you’d be looking at the LIST’s previous sibling. Which would be the
<legend> tag.
It then walks forward to
nextElementSibling, so back to the
ol we started at… and then… goes diving into the list and finds the first input… changes that… and then it should stop (because there are no siblings after the
</ol>).
Based on your original HTML, you should end up with a list that removed a LI, and then set color1 to color0? Or have i gotten something completely arse-backwards here…