Mutation Observer

I don’t understand how your original code was working though…

let element = record.previousSibling

if record is pointing at the ol , you’d be looking at the LIST’s previous sibling. Which would be the <legend> tag.

It then walks forward to nextElementSibling , so back to the ol we started at… and then… goes diving into the list and finds the first input… changes that… and then it should stop (because there are no siblings after the </ol> ).

Based on your original HTML, you should end up with a list that removed a LI, and then set color1 to color0? Or have i gotten something completely arse-backwards here…