Mutation Observer

@m_hutley
Well as a quick test, a small amend to the html and removing the whitespace before the first list item confirms your point
<ol type='A'><li>
<input type='text' class='color1' value='item1'>
<button class='delete'>Delete</button>
</li>
Type error thrown
index.html:124 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'nextElementSibling' of null at MutationObserver.mutationHandler (index.html:124)
And the logged record
MutationRecord
> addedNodes: NodeList []
attributeName: null
attributeNamespace: null
> nextSibling: text
> oldValue: null
> previousSibling: null <---
> removedNodes: NodeList [li]
> target: ol
type: "childList"
> __proto__: MutationRecord
Assigning to record instead, makes good sense, however the record does not have a nextElementSibling property to get the ball rolling with the while loop
Brains are feeling a bit like pea soup at the moment, but one method is to just run with the old skool nextSibling approach and checking on the nodeType
const mutationHandler = ([ record ]) => {
let element = record
// record has a nextSibiling propery, but not a nextElementSibling
while(element = element.nextSibling) {
if (element.nodeType === 1) {
const input = element.querySelector('input[type="text"]')
input.className = input.className
// decrement color number
.replace(/color(\d+)/, (_, num) => `color${parseInt(num, 10) - 1}`)
}
}
}
I sense I am missing the blindingly obvious though