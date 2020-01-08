Muse contact form not sending email

Hi,

I made a website using Adobe Muse. It contains contact form that is supposed to forward messages to email address hosted by zoho mail. This website is hosted at GoDaddy.com. Unfortunately, the contact form is not working. After filling all the fields and pressing the button the page says “Form received” but in the backend nothing happens.

GoDaddy is saying that the contact form needs to have a SMTP relay server in the PHP script for the contact form to send the messages to zoho email. I do not know much about coding and thus I request help with setting up this SMTP relay server information in the contact form php script please.

The link to the contact us form on the website is as follows and php check is passing.

http://siliconsputteringtargets.com/contact-us.html