Muse contact form not sending email

Hi,

I made a website using Adobe Muse. It contains contact form that is supposed to forward messages to email address hosted by zoho mail. This website is hosted at GoDaddy.com. Unfortunately, the contact form is not working. After filling all the fields and pressing the button the page says “Form received” but in the backend nothing happens.

GoDaddy is saying that the contact form needs to have a SMTP relay server in the PHP script for the contact form to send the messages to zoho email. I do not know much about coding and thus I request help with setting up this SMTP relay server information in the contact form php script please.

The link to the contact us form on the website is as follows and php check is passing.

http://siliconsputteringtargets.com/contact-us.html

Pointing us to your web page is not much help, I’m afraid. We need to see the PHP code.

Is there not a configuration option in the Muse contact form to use SMTP servers?

I agree that seeing the PHP code is important.

There is invalid HTML
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=http%3A%2F%2Fsiliconsputteringtargets.com%2Fcontact-us.html&showsource=yes

<button class="submit-btn NoWrap rounded-corners clearfix grpelem" id="u5897-4" data-muse-uid="U5897" data-muse-type="txt_frame" type="submit" value="Submit" tabindex="4">
<!-- content --> 
 <div style="margin-top:-14px;height:14px;"> 
  <p>Submit</p> 
 </div> 
</button>

I don’t know what else might be involved, but removing flow content where only phrasing content is permitted would be a good place to start.

sorry for previous post, here is better formatting for form-u5886.php

 
 form-u5886.php ( PHP script text ) 
<?php 
/* 	
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. 
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.

PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2018.1.1.386
*/

require_once('form_process.php');

$form = array(
	'subject' => 'Contact Us Form Submission',
	'heading' => 'New Form Submission',
	'success_redirect' => '',
	'resources' => array(
		'checkbox_checked' => 'Checked',
		'checkbox_unchecked' => 'Unchecked',
		'submitted_from' => 'Form submitted from website: %s',
		'submitted_by' => 'Visitor IP address: %s',
		'too_many_submissions' => 'Too many recent submissions from this IP',
		'failed_to_send_email' => 'Failed to send email',
		'invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key' => 'Invalid reCAPTCHA private key.',
		'invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key' => 'Invalid reCAPTCHA 2.0 private key.',
		'invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response' => 'Invalid reCAPTCHA 2.0 server response.',
		'invalid_field_type' => 'Unknown field type \'%s\'.',
		'invalid_form_config' => 'Field \'%s\' has an invalid configuration.',
		'unknown_method' => 'Unknown server request method'
	),
	'email' => array(
		'from' => 'contactus@siliconsputteringtargets.com',
		'to' => 'contactus@siliconsputteringtargets.com'
	),
	'fields' => array(
		'custom_U5892' => array(
			'order' => 1,
			'type' => 'string',
			'label' => 'Name',
			'required' => true,
			'errors' => array(
				'required' => 'Field \'Name\' is required.'
			)
		),
		'Email' => array(
			'order' => 2,
			'type' => 'email',
			'label' => 'Email',
			'required' => true,
			'errors' => array(
				'required' => 'Field \'Email\' is required.',
				'format' => 'Field \'Email\' has an invalid email.'
			)
		),
		'custom_U5899' => array(
			'order' => 3,
			'type' => 'string',
			'label' => 'Message',
			'required' => false,
			'errors' => array(
			)
		)
	)
);

process_form($form);
?>
form-check.php

<?php 
/* 	
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. 
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.

PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2018.1.1.386
*/

require_once('form_throttle.php');

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'GET') 
{
	$supportResponse = checkSupport();
	if (!empty($_GET['mode']) and $_GET['mode'] == 'verify')
	{
		echo $supportResponse;
		exit;
	}
	
	echo('<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><title>Muse PHP Diagnostics</title>');
	echo('<style type="text/css">body { font: 14pt Myriad Pro, Arial, Helvetica;}ul { list-style-type: none; }');
	echo(' h1 { background-color: #CCCCCC; padding: 2px;} label {display: inline-block; width: 100px; vertical-align: top;}');
	echo('.good:before { color: green; content:\'\2713\0020\';} .bad:before {color: red; content: \'X\0020\';}');
	echo('</style></head><body>');
	echo('<h1>Diagnostics</h1><ul>');
	
	if (strrpos($supportResponse,'PHP:0;') === false)
	{
		echo('<li class="bad">PHP version too low');
	}
	else 
	{ 
		echo('<li class="good">PHP version ok');
	}
	if (strrpos($supportResponse,'Mail:0;') === false)
	{
		echo('<li class="bad">Mail configuration: PHP mail() configured incorrectly on server. Form will not be able to send email.');
	}
	else
	{
		echo('<li class="good">Mail configuration: No known problems detected with php mail configuration.');
	}
	
	if (strrpos($supportResponse,'SQL:1;') !== false)
	{
		echo('<li class="bad">Spam control: SQLite not found. Form may send email successfully, but limiting spam submissions by IP address will not work.');
	}
	else if (strrpos($supportResponse,'SQL:8;') !== false)
	{
		echo('<li class="bad">Spam control: Cannot write to scripts directory. Form may send email successfully, but limiting spam submissions by IP address will not work.');
	}
	else if (strrpos($supportResponse,'SQL:0;') === false)
	{
		echo('<li class="bad">Spam control: SQL configuration problem. Form may send email successfully, but limiting spam submissions by IP address will not work.');
	}
	else 
	{ 
		echo('<li class="good">Spam control: Emails will be limited to 25 in 2 hours from the same IP address.');
	}
	echo('</ul><br/><br/>');
	
	echo('</body></html>');
}

$phpError = '';
function phpErrorHandler($errno, $errstr, $errfile, $errline)
{
	global $phpError;
    if (!(error_reporting() & $errno)) 
    {
        return;
    }

    $phpError .= $errstr;
    return true;
}

function checkSupport()
{	
	global $phpError;
	set_error_handler("phpErrorHandler");
		
	$response = '';
	$throttleSupport = formthrottle_check();
	$response ='SQL:' . $throttleSupport . ';';

	$version = explode('.', PHP_VERSION);
	if ($version[0] < 4 || ($version[0] == 4 && $version[1] < 1))
	{
		$response .='PHP:1;';
		return $response;
	}
	else 
	{ 
		$response .='PHP:0;';
	}

	if (strncasecmp(php_uname('s'), 'win', 3) == 0) 
	{ 
		$mailserver = ini_get('SMTP');
	}
	else
	{
		$mailserver = ini_get('sendmail_path');
	}
	if (strlen($mailserver) == 0)
	{
		$response .='Mail:1;';
	}
	else
	{
		if (!function_exists("mail")) 
		{ 
			$response .='Mail:2;';
		}  
		else
		{
			$sent = mail("recipient@example.com", "Hi", "test message", "From: sender@example.com");
			if($sent)
			{
				$response .='Mail:0;';
			}
			else
			{
				$response .='Mail:3;';			
			}
		}
	}
			
	if($phpError != '')
	{
		$response .='PHPError:' . $phpError;
	}

	return $response;
}
?>
form_process.php

<?php 
/* 	
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. 
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.

PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2018.1.1.386
*/

require_once('form_throttle.php');

function process_form($form) {
	if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] != 'POST')
		die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['unknown_method']));

	if (formthrottle_too_many_submissions($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']))
		die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['too_many_submissions']));
	
	// will die() if there are any errors
	check_required_fields($form);
	
	// will die() if there is a send email problem
	email_form_submission($form);
}

function get_form_error_response($error) {
	return get_form_response(false, array('error' => $error));
}

function get_form_response($success, $data) {
	if (!is_array($data))
		die('data must be array');
		
	$status = array();
	$status[$success ? 'FormResponse' : 'MusePHPFormResponse'] = array_merge(array('success' => $success), $data);
	
	return json_serialize($status);
}

function check_required_fields($form) {
	$errors = array();

	foreach ($form['fields'] as $field => $properties) {
		if (!$properties['required'])
			continue;

		if (!array_key_exists($field, $_REQUEST) || ($_REQUEST[$field] !== "0" && empty($_REQUEST[$field])))
			array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['required']));
		else if (!check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties))
			array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['format']));
	}

	if (!empty($errors))
		die(get_form_error_response(array('fields' => $errors)));
}

function check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties) {
	$value = get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $form['resources'], false);

	switch($properties['type']) {
		case 'checkbox':
		case 'string':
		case 'captcha':
			// no format to validate for those fields
			return true;

		case 'checkboxgroup':
			if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
				die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));

			// If the value received is not an array, treat it as invalid format
			if (!isset($value))
				return false;

			// Check each option to see if it is a valid value
			foreach($value as $checkboxValue) {
				if (!in_array($checkboxValue, $properties['optionItems']))
					return false;
			}

			return true;

		case 'radiogroup':
			if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
				die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));

			//check list of real radio values
			return in_array($value, $properties['optionItems']);
	
		case 'recaptcha':
			if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha']) || empty($form['recaptcha']['private_key']))
				die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key']));
			$resp = recaptcha_check_answer($form['recaptcha']['private_key'], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"], $_POST["recaptcha_challenge_field"], $_POST["recaptcha_response_field"]);
			return $resp->is_valid;

		case 'recaptcha2':
			if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha2', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha2']) || empty($form['recaptcha2']['private_key']))
				die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key']));

			$resp = recaptcha2_check_answer($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'], $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"]);
			return $resp["success"];

		case 'email':
			return 1 == preg_match('/^[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?$/i', $value);

		case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
		default:
			die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
	}
}

/**
 * Returns an object with following properties:
 *	"success": true|false,
 *	"challenge_ts": timestamp,  // timestamp of the challenge load (ISO format yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ssZZ)
 *	"hostname": string,         // the hostname of the site where the reCAPTCHA was solved
 *	"error-codes": [...]        // optional; possibe values:
 *									missing-input-secret - The secret parameter is missing
 *									invalid-input-secret - The secret parameter is invalid or malformed
 *									missing-input-response - The response parameter is missing
 *									invalid-input-response - The response parameter is invalid or malformed
 */
function recaptcha2_check_answer($secret, $response, $remoteIP) {
	$url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify';
	$data = array(
		'secret' => $secret,
		'response' => $response,
		'remoteip' => $remoteIP
	);

	$options = array(
		'http' => array(
			'header'  => "Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n",
			'method'  => 'POST',
			'content' => http_build_query($data)
		)
	);
	
	$context = stream_context_create($options);
	$contents = file_get_contents($url, false, $context);
	if ($contents === FALSE) {
		die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response']));
	}

	$result = (array) json_decode($contents);
	return $result;
}

function email_form_submission($form) {
	if(!defined('PHP_EOL'))
		define('PHP_EOL', '\r\n');

	$form_email = ((array_key_exists('Email', $_REQUEST) && !empty($_REQUEST['Email'])) ? cleanup_email($_REQUEST['Email']) : '');

	$to = $form['email']['to'];
	$subject = $form['subject'];
	$message = get_email_body($subject, $form['heading'], $form['fields'], $form['resources']);
	$headers = get_email_headers($to, $form_email);	

	$sent = @mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers);
	
	if(!$sent)
		die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['failed_to_send_email']));
	
	$success_data = array(
		'redirect' => $form['success_redirect']
    );
	
	echo get_form_response(true, $success_data);
}

function get_email_headers($to_email, $form_email) {
	$headers = 'From: ' . $to_email . PHP_EOL;
	$headers .= 'Reply-To: ' . $form_email . PHP_EOL;
	$headers .= 'X-Mailer: Adobe Muse CC 2018.1.1.386 with PHP' . PHP_EOL;
	$headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8' . PHP_EOL;
	
	return $headers;
}

function get_email_body($subject, $heading, $fields, $resources) {
	$message = '<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">';
	$message .= '<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">';
	$message .= '<head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/><title>' . encode_for_form($subject) . '</title></head>';
	$message .= '<body style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px; font-family: helvetica, arial, verdana, sans-serif;">';
	$message .= '<h2 style="background-color: #eeeeee;">' . $heading . '</h2>';
	$message .= '<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="background-color: #ffffff;">'; 

	$sorted_fields = array();
	
	foreach ($fields as $field => $properties) {
		// Skip reCAPTCHA from email submission
		if ('recaptcha' == $properties['type'] || 'recaptcha2' == $properties['type'])
			continue;

		array_push($sorted_fields, array('field' => $field, 'properties' => $properties));
	}

	// sort fields
	usort($sorted_fields, 'field_comparer');

	foreach ($sorted_fields as $field_wrapper)
		$message .= '<tr><td valign="top" style="background-color: #ffffff;"><b>' . encode_for_form($field_wrapper['properties']['label']) . ':</b></td><td>' . get_form_field_value($field_wrapper['field'], $field_wrapper['properties'], $resources, true) . '</td></tr>';

	$message .= '</table>';
	$message .= '<br/><br/>';
	$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_from'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'])) . '</div>';
	$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_by'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])) . '</div>';
	$message .= '</body></html>';

	return cleanup_message($message);
}

function field_comparer($field1, $field2) {
	if ($field1['properties']['order'] == $field2['properties']['order'])
		return 0;

	return (($field1['properties']['order'] < $field2['properties']['order']) ? -1 : 1);
}

function is_assoc_array($arr) {
	if (!is_array($arr))
		return false;
	
	$keys = array_keys($arr);
	foreach (array_keys($arr) as $key)
		if (is_string($key)) return true;

	return false;
}

function json_serialize($data) {

	if (is_assoc_array($data)) {
		$json = array();
	
		foreach ($data as $key => $value)
			array_push($json, '"' . $key . '": ' . json_serialize($value));
	
		return '{' . implode(', ', $json) . '}';
	}
	
	if (is_array($data)) {
		$json = array();
	
		foreach ($data as $value)
			array_push($json, json_serialize($value));
	
		return '[' . implode(', ', $json) . ']';
	}
	
	if (is_int($data) || is_float($data))
		return $data;
	
	if (is_bool($data))
		return $data ? 'true' : 'false';
	
	return '"' . encode_for_json($data) . '"';
}

function encode_for_json($value) {
	return preg_replace(array('/([\'"\\t\\\\])/i', '/\\r/i', '/\\n/i'), array('\\\\$1', '\\r', '\\n'), $value);
}

function encode_for_form($text) {
	$text = stripslashes($text);
	return htmlentities($text, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');// need ENT_QUOTES or webpro.js jQuery.parseJSON fails
}

function get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $resources, $forOutput) {
	$value = $_REQUEST[$field];
	
	switch($properties['type']) {
		case 'checkbox':
			return (($value == '1' || $value == 'true') ? $resources['checkbox_checked'] : $resources['checkbox_unchecked']);
		
		case 'checkboxgroup':
			if (!is_array($value))
				return NULL;

			$outputValue = array();

			foreach ($value as $checkboxValue)
				array_push($outputValue, $forOutput ? encode_for_form($checkboxValue) : stripslashes($checkboxValue));
			
			if ($forOutput)
				$outputValue = implode(', ', $outputValue);

			return $outputValue;
		
		case 'radiogroup':
			return ($forOutput ? encode_for_form($value) : stripslashes($value));
		
		case 'string':
		case 'captcha':
		case 'recaptcha':
		case 'recaptcha2':
		case 'email':
			return encode_for_form($value);

		case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
		default:
			die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($resources['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
	}
}

function cleanup_email($email) {
	$email = encode_for_form($email);
	$email = preg_replace('=((<CR>|<LF>|0x0A/%0A|0x0D/%0D|\\n|\\r)\S).*=i', null, $email);
	return $email;
}

function cleanup_message($message) {
	$message = wordwrap($message, 70, "\r\n");
	return $message;
}
?>
form_throttle.php

<?php 
/* 	
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. 
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.

PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2018.1.1.386
*/

function formthrottle_check()
{
	if (!is_writable('.'))
	{
		return '8';
	}

	try
	{
	    if (in_array("sqlite",PDO::getAvailableDrivers(),TRUE))
		{
			$db = new PDO('sqlite:muse-throttle-db.sqlite3');
			if ( file_exists('muse-throttle-db') )
			{
				unlink('muse-throttle-db');
			}
		}
		else if (function_exists("sqlite_open")) 
		{
			$db = new PDO('sqlite2:muse-throttle-db');
			if ( file_exists('muse-throttle-db.sqlite3') )
			{
				unlink('muse-throttle-db.sqlite3');
			}
		} else {
			return '4';
		}
	}
	catch( PDOException $Exception ) {
		return '9';
	}

	$retCode ='5';
	if ($db) 
	{
		$res = $db->query("SELECT 1 FROM sqlite_master WHERE type='table' AND name='Submission_History';");
		if (!$res or $res->fetchColumn() == 0)
	    {
			$created = $db->exec("CREATE TABLE Submission_History (IP VARCHAR(39), Submission_Date TIMESTAMP)");

			if($created == 0)
			{
				$created = $db->exec("INSERT INTO Submission_History (IP,Submission_Date) VALUES ('256.256.256.256', DATETIME('now'))");
			}
			
			if ($created != 1)
			{
				$retCode = '2';
			}
		}
		if($retCode == '5')
		{
			$res = $db->query("SELECT COUNT(1) FROM Submission_History;");
			if ($res && $res->fetchColumn() > 0)
			{
				$retCode = '0';
			}
			else
				$retCode = '3';
		}

		// Close file db connection
 		$db = null;
	} 
	else
		$retCode = '4';
		
	return $retCode;
}	

function formthrottle_too_many_submissions($ip)
{
	$tooManySubmissions = false;

	try
	{
		if (in_array("sqlite",PDO::getAvailableDrivers(),TRUE))
		{
			$db = new PDO('sqlite:muse-throttle-db.sqlite3');
		}
		else if (function_exists("sqlite_open")) 
		{
			$db = new PDO('sqlite2:muse-throttle-db');
		} else {
			return false;
		}
	}
	catch( PDOException $Exception ) {
		return $tooManySubmissions;
	}

	if ($db) 
	{
		$res = $db->query("SELECT 1 FROM sqlite_master WHERE type='table' AND name='Submission_History';");
		if (!$res or $res->fetchColumn() == 0)
	    {
			$db->exec("CREATE TABLE Submission_History (IP VARCHAR(39), Submission_Date TIMESTAMP)");
		}
		$db->exec("DELETE FROM Submission_History WHERE Submission_Date < DATETIME('now','-2 hours')");

		$stmt = $db->prepare("INSERT INTO Submission_History (IP,Submission_Date) VALUES (:ip, DATETIME('now'))");
		$stmt->bindParam(':ip', $ip);
		$stmt->execute();
		$stmt->closeCursor();

		$stmt = $db->prepare("SELECT COUNT(1) FROM Submission_History WHERE IP = :ip;");
		$stmt->bindParam(':ip', $ip);
		$stmt->execute();
		if ($stmt->fetchColumn() > 25) 
			$tooManySubmissions = true;
		// Close file db connection
 		$db = null;
	}
	return $tooManySubmissions;
}
?>
I am afraid not. It just lets you use a widget to draw the contact form (much like you would do in powerpoint). No coding involved in this.

My issues is close to the following posts but the difference is that they get an error after submitting the contact form whereas I do not. I tried these solutions (to the best of my abilities) but got nowhere :pensive:

@cpradio please help. I know you have solved problems like this in past. I am stuck with this issue hoping for someone to help me please.

What error do they get? And what is different between the set-up where you do not get an error, and the set-up where they do?

@dropsnoot

Situation changed. I had to modify the PHP script and add SMTP coding in there. Now I am also getting and error when I submit the form. The error is “The server encountered an error”

That’s such a generic error message that you would need to show the code that generated it, with some lines before it to show how any variables are generated.

