Murtaza hashwani | Want To Learn HTML

#1

Hello Everyone Myself Murtaza hashwani I am a Graphic Designer and I am planning to Learn HTML. I just wanted to know where can i get the best study material of HTML?

Please Suggest Me…

Thank You!

#2

Hi @murtazahashwani,

Welcome to the forum.

There are plenty of articles here on sitepoint

In addition to that, I have always this tutor to be very good.