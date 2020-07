Migrating hosting from one co. to another can be a night mare if one has so many sub-domains and domains.

If for future easy migrations if we install 10-15 wordpress websites on domains and sub-domains on single database just by changing the prefix than in that case that database will remain stable in terms of scalability?

I think restriction will be on one shared purchase scalability won’t effect in the scenario I have said above? This way migrations can be far easy.