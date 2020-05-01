Multiple views from one page

My question is part HTML/CSS and part PHP, so I wasn’t sure where to ask…

I am building a product gallery, and want to offer two different views: a “list” view and a “grid” view.

In the “list” view, there would be a menu in the left margin which lists different product categories (e.g. Fiction, Non-Fiction, Magazines, Cards, etc), and then to the right of that, the rest of the psge would be a vertical listing of products where each item would have a thumbnail and a product description. (The look of this would be similar to what you would see on Amazon.com.)

In the “grid” view, it would be a gallery entirely of thumbnails - much like a photo gallery - and the user would need to click on each thumbnail to get more details about the product.

The problem is that I do not want to have separate web pages for each view, and since I am only using HTML/CSS/PHP, I need to get creative.

In additon, I want my URLs to look like this…

www.mysite.com/store/fiction/listing

www.mysite.com/store/fiction/grid

www.mysite.com/store/non-fiction/listing

www.mysite.com/store/non-fiction/grid

Where my mod_rewrite would produce:

www.mysite.com/store.php?category=fiction&view=listing

Is it a problem to have one one web page, and have my PHP code grab variables from the URL, determine the view type, and then use the appropriate HTML/CSS or is that a bad idea?

(Maybe some day I will learn Javascript and this will be easier - or at least more efficient - but that is for another day!)