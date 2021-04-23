Multiple spaces in html?

HTML & CSS
Just a Beginner looking for the best way to place multiple spaces in html code?

Hi pavlacalm, welcome to the forums.

Spaces can be many things, please elaborate what type of spaces are you thinking of?

You are probably looking for &nbsp;, as in HTML Entities. If that does not help then please clarify your question. Look at the part that says:

To add real spaces to your text, you can use the &nbsp; character entity.

&nbsp; is what I use a lot of.

&nbsp; may be the answer you think you are looking for.
But I would always question the use of chaining multiple &nbsp;s, as I would chainging multiple <br>s.
I always cringe when I see either either of those abused.

@SamA74 :relaxed: yeah been there done that myself, and didn’t like.

Yes I agree they are often used too much but I think HTML should often provide better solutions, such as the tab character is not recognized and there is not a direct equivalent. It depends on what needs to be done. Sometimes margins are more appropriate.

As @Erik_J is asking, this does depend on the context of what really is being asked.
Adding whitespace to the actual code, with tabs or spaces can do a lot for readability.
Adding space between entities on the visual web page, that is presentational and to be handled by CSS, padding or margins look likely.
&nbsp; and <br> do have their use, but are too often misused.

