Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

What I see happening on your test page, is that the first slideshow causes the second slideshow to trigger instead.

Looking at your HTML code, you have invalid HTML code, which makes it very difficult for JavaScript to correctly work with the HTML code.

Using the standard HTML validator, the first problem is on the xmlns line.

Error : Attribute xmlns:og not allowed here.

<html xmlns:og="http://opengraphprotocol.org/schema/" xmlns:fb="http://www.facebook.com/2008/fbml" lang="en-US" >

That line doesn’t have a problem itself, but is a symptom of a larger issue. An appropriate doctype is needed that supports xmlns:og which is the RDFa doctype.

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML+RDFa 1.0//EN" "http://www.w3.org/MarkUp/DTD/xhtml-rdfa-1.dtd">

No Character encoding declared at document level

The following is not accepted by the HTML validator

<meta charset="utf-8" />

What is needed instead is:

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>

I recommend that you carry on with fixing all of the HTML problems with the page, or create a simpler version of the page that has no HTML errors, before moving on with JavaScript support.