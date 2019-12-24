Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

First of all I know this question’s been asked before, the answer wasn’t solving my problem so I’d like to ask it again here:

I’m using the code blocks to create more customized slideshows. I need more than one slideshow on my page and the second one stops the first one from working. The slideshow is here but clicking the arrows won’t do anything. I slightly understand what the problem is but can’t fix it. Here is the link to the page which contains 2 slideshows (the code of each slideshow is working as expected when there’s only one slideshow):

https://www.guiyingzhu.com/need-help

password: squarespace

1st slideshow:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}

/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container {
  max-width: 1000px;
  position: relative;
  margin: auto;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
}

/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev, .next {
  cursor: pointer;
  position: absolute;
  top: 50%;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease} 
/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next {
  right: 0;
  border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev:hover, .next:hover {
  background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}

/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot {
  cursor: pointer;
  height: 15px;
  width: 15px;
  margin: 0 2px;
  background-color: #E8EBEF;
  border-radius: 50%;
  display: inline-block;
  transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}

.active, .dot:hover {
  background-color: #91A8D0;
}

</style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="slideshow-container">

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<a class="prev" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next" onclick="plusSlides(1)">&#10095;</a>

</div>
<br>

<div style="text-align:center">
  <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> 
  <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>

<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);

function plusSlides(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}

function currentSlide(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}

function showSlides(n) {
  var i;
  var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides");
  var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot");
  if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}    
  if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
  for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
      slides[i].style.display = "none";  
  }
  for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
      dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", "");
  }
  slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";  
  dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active";
}
</script>

</body>
</html>

2nd slideshow:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides2 {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}

/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container2 {
  max-width: 1000px;
  position: relative;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
  margin:0;
  text-align:center; 
}

/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev2{
  position: relative;
  left: -300px;
  top: -350px;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease}

.next2{
  position: relative;
  left: 300px;
  top: -350px;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease} 

/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next2 {
  right: 0;
  border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev2:hover, .next2:hover {
  background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}

/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot2 {
  position: relative;
  top: -60px;
  cursor: pointer;
  height: 15px;
  width: 15px;
  margin: 0 2px;
  background-color: #E8EBEF;
  border-radius: 50%;
  display: inline-block;
  transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}

.active2, .dot2:hover {
  background-color: #91A8D0;
}

</style>

</head>

<body>

<div class="slideshow-container2">

<div class="mySlides2 fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff19d25a4eb35ea7791a35/1576999428339/gif%2B0.gif" style="width:43%">
  <div class="text"><p><p>Sign In & Explore the Home Page</div>
</div>

<div class="mySlides2 fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff1a7248705800ca136acd/1576999585644/gif%2B1.gif" style="width:43%">
  <div class="text"><p><p>Discover a Moive</div>
</div>

<a class="prev2" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next2" onclick="plusSlides(1)">&#10095;</a>

</div>
<br>

<div style="text-align:center">
  <span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> 
  <span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>

<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);

function plusSlides(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}

function currentSlide(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}

function showSlides(n) {
  var i;
  var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides2");
  var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot2");
  if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}    
  if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
  for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
      slides[i].style.display = "none";  
  }
  for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
      dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active2", "");
  }
  slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";  
  dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active2";
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
What I see happening on your test page, is that the first slideshow causes the second slideshow to trigger instead.

Looking at your HTML code, you have invalid HTML code, which makes it very difficult for JavaScript to correctly work with the HTML code.

Using the standard HTML validator, the first problem is on the xmlns line.

Error : Attribute xmlns:og not allowed here.

<html xmlns:og="http://opengraphprotocol.org/schema/" xmlns:fb="http://www.facebook.com/2008/fbml" lang="en-US"  >

That line doesn’t have a problem itself, but is a symptom of a larger issue. An appropriate doctype is needed that supports xmlns:og which is the RDFa doctype.

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML+RDFa 1.0//EN" "http://www.w3.org/MarkUp/DTD/xhtml-rdfa-1.dtd">

No Character encoding declared at document level

The following is not accepted by the HTML validator

<meta charset="utf-8" />

What is needed instead is:

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>

I recommend that you carry on with fixing all of the HTML problems with the page, or create a simpler version of the page that has no HTML errors, before moving on with JavaScript support.

Hi Paul, thanks for your attention! It’s interesting because the code you mentioned is not from me lol They might belong to the Squarespace template.

But you’re right I just realized that the first slideshow causes the second slideshow to trigger instead…

Here’re some solutions I found and tried but didn’t work out:

