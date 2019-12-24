Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

The easiest way to test how this goes with multiple slideshows, is to put two identical slideshows on the page.

<div class="slideshow-container"> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <a class="prev">❮</a> <a class="next">❯</a> </div> <br> <div style="text-align:center"> <span class="dot"></span> <span class="dot"></span> </div> <div class="slideshow-container"> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <a class="prev">❮</a> <a class="next">❯</a> </div> <br> <div style="text-align:center"> <span class="dot"></span> <span class="dot"></span> </div>

We’ll know that the scripting code works when the slide buttons and the dots each control their own respective slideshow, with no errors in the browser console.

Why aren’t both slideshows showing?

For some reason both slideshows aren’t showing when the page loads. Currently the showSlides function affects all elements called mySlides, which was lazy and is now wrong. Instead of doing that it needs to affect only the slides inside of the appropriate slideshow container.

const container = document.querySelector(".slideshow-container"); var slideIndex = 1; // showSlides(slideIndex); showSlides(container, slideIndex); ... function showSlides(container, n) { ... }

While looking at this other code, I’ll add some things to a TODO list to come back to later.

TODO:

Rename n to a more meaningful name

plusSlides and currentSlide also need to pass the container element through:

// function plusSlides(n) { function plusSlides(container, n) { // showSlides(slideIndex += n); showSlides(container, slideIndex += n); } // function currentSlide(n) { function currentSlide(container, n) { // showSlides(slideIndex = n); showSlides(container, slideIndex = n); }

TODO:

Rename n to a more meaningful name

slideIndex shouldn’t be reassigned in the parameters of a function call

Those plusSlides/currentSlides functions are also used in the event handlers, which need to be updated too.

if (el.classList.contains("prev")) { // plusSlides(-1); plusSlides(container, -1); } if (el.classList.contains("next")) { // plusSlides(1); plusSlides(container, 1); } ... dot.addEventListener("click", function (evt) { // currentSlide(index + 1); currentSlide(container, index + 1); });

That’s a lot of places where container had to be assigned. We can remove the need for some of those by making our code a bit smarter, and find the container itself. That we can do later in the event handler functions.

TODO:

Rename n to a more meaningful name

slideIndex shouldn’t be reassigned in the parameters of a function call

Let handlers find the container by walking up the DOM to the container

Get slides and dots from the container

Now that the appropriate container is available, we can get the slides that are contained inside of that container:

// var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides"); var slides = container.querySelector(".mySlides");

And the dots are in the div just after the container. That’s a complex-enough task though to assign to a separate function:

// var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot"); var dots = getNextDots(container);

The getDots function needs to walk forward through the DOM until it finds the next div section, and give any dot elements that are in there.

function getNextDots(container) { let div = container.nextElementSibling; while (div && div.querySelectorAll(".dot").length === 0) { div = div.nextElementSibling; } if (div) { return div.querySelectorAll(".dot"); } }

I should now be able to pass multiple container elements, and have them each update on the page when it loads.

// const container = document.querySelector(".slideshow-container"); const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".slideshow-container"); containers.forEach(function showFirstSlide(container) { var slideIndex = 1; showSlides(container, slideIndex); });

The work’s not over yet. We need to also get the slide buttons and the dots working. First the slide buttons.

Get slide buttons working with multiple slideshows

We can now take care of one of the TODO items on our list, of letting an event handler find the container.

What with adding more code to the event handler, this is now the right time to move that code out to a separate function. Event handlers shouldn’t do the work themself, and should just pass on work to another function.

function addSlideHandler(el) { if (el.classList.contains("prev")) { plusSlides(container, -1); } if (el.classList.contains("next")) { plusSlides(container, 1); } } ... slide.addEventListener("click", function slideClickHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; // if (el.classList.contains("prev")) { // plusSlides(container, -1); // } // if (el.classList.contains("next")) { // plusSlides(container, 1); // } addSlideHandler(el); });

In the addSlideHandler function, we can get the container from reference of the el element, using a similar system as we did for getting the dots.

function getContainer(el) { let container = el.parentNode; while (el && !el.classList.contains("slideshow-container")) { el = el.parentNode; } return el; }

And the slideshow prev and next slide buttons now work on all slideshows, all but for one problem. The slideIndex isn’t separate for each slideshow yet, which I’ll add to the TODO list.

TODO:

Rename n to a more meaningful name

slideIndex shouldn’t be reassigned in the parameters of a function call

Let handlers find the container by walking up the DOM to the container

Separate slideIndex for each slideshow

Get dots to work with each slideshow

We can use a similar process to get the dots working. First move the event listener contents out to a separate function:

dot.addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) { const dot = evt.target; addDotHandler(dot, index); });

Then get the container from the currently active dot:

function addDotHandler(dot, index) { const container = getPrevContainer(dot); currentSlide(container, index + 1); }

And create a getPrevContainer function that goes to the dot parent, and walks up previous elements until it finds the container:

function getPrevContainer(dot) { el = dot.parentNode; while (el && !el.classList.contains("slideshow-container")) { el = el.previousElementSibling; } return el; }

That works with the first container, but not the second. And that’s because we are looping through all of the dots, on all of the containers.

Instead of that, we just want to loop through each of the dots related to each of the containers.

This means moving the init code down below all of the event code, so that we can call that event code from in there instead.

// const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".slideshow-container"); // var slideIndex = 1; // containers.forEach(function showFirstSlide(container) { // showSlides(container, slideIndex); // }); ... const dots = document.querySelectorAll(".dot"); dots.forEach(function addDotHandlers(dot, index) { dot.addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) { const dot = evt.target; addDotHandler(dot, index); }); }); const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".slideshow-container"); var slideIndex = 1; containers.forEach(function showFirstSlide(container) { showSlides(container, slideIndex); });

First, we can add the slide handlers from within that containers foreach code:

containers.forEach(function showFirstSlide(container) { addSlideHandlers(container); showSlides(container, slideIndex); });

We already have the addSlideHandlers code, we just need to put it into a function:

function addSlideHandlers(container) { // const slideButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".prev, .next"); const slideButtons = container.querySelectorAll(".prev, .next"); slideButtons.forEach(function addSlideHandlers(slide) { slide.addEventListener("click", function slideClickHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; addSlideHandler(el); }); }); }

And we can do the same with the dots. First use an addDotHandlers function:

containers.forEach(function showFirstSlide(container) { addSlideHandlers(container); addDotHandlers(container); showSlides(container, slideIndex); });

Then put the already existing code inside an addDotHandlers function, that uses the container to find the dots to add.

function addDotHandlers(container) { // const dots = document.querySelectorAll(".dot"); const dots = getNextDots(container); dots.forEach(function addDotHandlers(dot, index) { dot.addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) { const dot = evt.target; addDotHandler(dot, index); }); }); }

And the slide buttons and the dots now work on all of the slideshows.

TODO

The only things left to do are to finish off the TODO list, which will help to make sure that everything works properly.

Rename n to a more meaningful name

slideIndex shouldn’t be reassigned in the parameters of a function call

Let handlers find the container by walking up the DOM to the container

Separate slideIndex for each slideshow

I’ll work on that in the next post.