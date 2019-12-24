Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

First of all I know this question’s been asked before, the answer wasn’t solving my problem so I’d like to ask it again here:
I’m using the code blocks to create more customized slideshows. I need more than one slideshow on my page and the second one stops the first one from working. The slideshow is here but clicking the arrows won’t do anything. I slightly understand what the problem is but can’t fix it. Here is the link to the page which contains 2 slideshows (the code of each slideshow is working as expected when there’s only one slideshow):
https://www.guiyingzhu.com/need-help
password: squarespace
1st slideshow:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}
/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container {
max-width: 1000px;
position: relative;
margin: auto;
box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
}
/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev, .next {
cursor: pointer;
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
outline: none;
color: #fff !important;
z-index: 999;
font-size: 30px;
line-height: 40px;
width: 50px;
margin-top: -30px;
background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
display: inline-block;
padding: 15px;
transition: 0.6s ease}
/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next {
right: 0;
border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}
/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev:hover, .next:hover {
background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}
/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot {
cursor: pointer;
height: 15px;
width: 15px;
margin: 0 2px;
background-color: #E8EBEF;
border-radius: 50%;
display: inline-block;
transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}
.active, .dot:hover {
background-color: #91A8D0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="slideshow-container">
<div class="mySlides fade">
<img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%">
</div>
<div class="mySlides fade">
<img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%">
</div>
<a class="prev" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">❮</a>
<a class="next" onclick="plusSlides(1)">❯</a>
</div>
<br>
<div style="text-align:center">
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>
<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);
function plusSlides(n) {
showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}
function currentSlide(n) {
showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}
function showSlides(n) {
var i;
var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides");
var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot");
if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}
if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
slides[i].style.display = "none";
}
for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", "");
}
slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";
dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active";
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
2nd slideshow:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides2 {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}
/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container2 {
max-width: 1000px;
position: relative;
box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
margin:0;
text-align:center;
}
/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev2{
position: relative;
left: -300px;
top: -350px;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
color: #fff !important;
z-index: 999;
font-size: 30px;
line-height: 40px;
width: 50px;
margin-top: -30px;
background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
display: inline-block;
padding: 15px;
transition: 0.6s ease}
.next2{
position: relative;
left: 300px;
top: -350px;
cursor: pointer;
outline: none;
color: #fff !important;
z-index: 999;
font-size: 30px;
line-height: 40px;
width: 50px;
margin-top: -30px;
background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
display: inline-block;
padding: 15px;
transition: 0.6s ease}
/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next2 {
right: 0;
border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}
/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev2:hover, .next2:hover {
background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}
/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot2 {
position: relative;
top: -60px;
cursor: pointer;
height: 15px;
width: 15px;
margin: 0 2px;
background-color: #E8EBEF;
border-radius: 50%;
display: inline-block;
transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}
.active2, .dot2:hover {
background-color: #91A8D0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="slideshow-container2">
<div class="mySlides2 fade">
<img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff19d25a4eb35ea7791a35/1576999428339/gif%2B0.gif" style="width:43%">
<div class="text"><p><p>Sign In & Explore the Home Page</div>
</div>
<div class="mySlides2 fade">
<img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff1a7248705800ca136acd/1576999585644/gif%2B1.gif" style="width:43%">
<div class="text"><p><p>Discover a Moive</div>
</div>
<a class="prev2" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">❮</a>
<a class="next2" onclick="plusSlides(1)">❯</a>
</div>
<br>
<div style="text-align:center">
<span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span>
<span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>
<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);
function plusSlides(n) {
showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}
function currentSlide(n) {
showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}
function showSlides(n) {
var i;
var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides2");
var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot2");
if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}
if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
slides[i].style.display = "none";
}
for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active2", "");
}
slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";
dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active2";
}
</script>
</body>
</html>