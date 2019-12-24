Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

First of all I know this question’s been asked before, the answer wasn’t solving my problem so I’d like to ask it again here:

I’m using the code blocks to create more customized slideshows. I need more than one slideshow on my page and the second one stops the first one from working. The slideshow is here but clicking the arrows won’t do anything. I slightly understand what the problem is but can’t fix it. Here is the link to the page which contains 2 slideshows (the code of each slideshow is working as expected when there’s only one slideshow):

https://www.guiyingzhu.com/need-help

password: squarespace

1st slideshow:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <style> * {box-sizing: border-box} .mySlides {display: none} img {vertical-align: middle} /* Slideshow container */ .slideshow-container { max-width: 1000px; position: relative; margin: auto; box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF } /* Next & previous buttons */ .prev, .next { cursor: pointer; position: absolute; top: 50%; outline: none; color: #fff !important; z-index: 999; font-size: 30px; line-height: 40px; width: 50px; margin-top: -30px; background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12); display: inline-block; padding: 15px; transition: 0.6s ease} /* Position the "next button" to the right */ .next { right: 0; border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px; } /* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */ .prev:hover, .next:hover { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22); } /* The dots/bullets/indicators */ .dot { cursor: pointer; height: 15px; width: 15px; margin: 0 2px; background-color: #E8EBEF; border-radius: 50%; display: inline-block; transition: background-color 0.6s ease; } .active, .dot:hover { background-color: #91A8D0; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="slideshow-container"> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <div class="mySlides fade"> <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%"> </div> <a class="prev" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">❮</a> <a class="next" onclick="plusSlides(1)">❯</a> </div> <br> <div style="text-align:center"> <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span> </div> <script> var slideIndex = 1; showSlides(slideIndex); function plusSlides(n) { showSlides(slideIndex += n); } function currentSlide(n) { showSlides(slideIndex = n); } function showSlides(n) { var i; var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides"); var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot"); if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1} if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length} for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) { slides[i].style.display = "none"; } for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) { dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", ""); } slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block"; dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active"; } </script> </body> </html>

2nd slideshow: