Multiple slideshows on one page makes the first one not work anymore

First of all I know this question’s been asked before, the answer wasn’t solving my problem so I’d like to ask it again here:

I’m using the code blocks to create more customized slideshows. I need more than one slideshow on my page and the second one stops the first one from working. The slideshow is here but clicking the arrows won’t do anything. I slightly understand what the problem is but can’t fix it. Here is the link to the page which contains 2 slideshows (the code of each slideshow is working as expected when there’s only one slideshow):

https://www.guiyingzhu.com/need-help

password: squarespace

1st slideshow:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}

/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container {
  max-width: 1000px;
  position: relative;
  margin: auto;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
}

/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev, .next {
  cursor: pointer;
  position: absolute;
  top: 50%;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease} 
/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next {
  right: 0;
  border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev:hover, .next:hover {
  background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}

/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot {
  cursor: pointer;
  height: 15px;
  width: 15px;
  margin: 0 2px;
  background-color: #E8EBEF;
  border-radius: 50%;
  display: inline-block;
  transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}

.active, .dot:hover {
  background-color: #91A8D0;
}

</style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="slideshow-container">

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3a40027c56344c75ca5/1576453034160/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_1.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<div class="mySlides fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/59ed8a809f07f53bd978da62/t/5df6c3ae1bd90e41f9535bb4/1576453045483/Popcorn_Iterative+Feedback_20192_2.png" style="width:100%">
</div>

<a class="prev" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next" onclick="plusSlides(1)">&#10095;</a>

</div>
<br>

<div style="text-align:center">
  <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> 
  <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>

<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);

function plusSlides(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}

function currentSlide(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}

function showSlides(n) {
  var i;
  var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides");
  var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot");
  if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}    
  if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
  for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
      slides[i].style.display = "none";  
  }
  for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
      dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", "");
  }
  slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";  
  dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active";
}
</script>

</body>
</html>

2nd slideshow:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.mySlides2 {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle}

/* Slideshow container */
.slideshow-container2 {
  max-width: 1000px;
  position: relative;
  box-shadow: 0 -1px 6px 0.5px #F0F6FF
  margin:0;
  text-align:center; 
}

/* Next & previous buttons */
.prev2{
  position: relative;
  left: -300px;
  top: -350px;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease}

.next2{
  position: relative;
  left: 300px;
  top: -350px;
  cursor: pointer;
  outline: none;
  color: #fff !important;
  z-index: 999;
  font-size: 30px;
  line-height: 40px;
  width: 50px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  background-color:rgba(0,0,0,.12);
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 15px;
  transition: 0.6s ease} 

/* Position the "next button" to the right */
.next2 {
  right: 0;
  border-radius: 3px 0 0 3px;
}

/* On hover, add a black background color with a little bit see-through */
.prev2:hover, .next2:hover {
  background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.22);
}

/* The dots/bullets/indicators */
.dot2 {
  position: relative;
  top: -60px;
  cursor: pointer;
  height: 15px;
  width: 15px;
  margin: 0 2px;
  background-color: #E8EBEF;
  border-radius: 50%;
  display: inline-block;
  transition: background-color 0.6s ease;
}

.active2, .dot2:hover {
  background-color: #91A8D0;
}

</style>

</head>

<body>

<div class="slideshow-container2">

<div class="mySlides2 fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff19d25a4eb35ea7791a35/1576999428339/gif%2B0.gif" style="width:43%">
  <div class="text"><p><p>Sign In & Explore the Home Page</div>
</div>

<div class="mySlides2 fade">
  <img src="https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dfc597bce57214c46fd4479/t/5dff1a7248705800ca136acd/1576999585644/gif%2B1.gif" style="width:43%">
  <div class="text"><p><p>Discover a Moive</div>
</div>

<a class="prev2" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next2" onclick="plusSlides(1)">&#10095;</a>

</div>
<br>

<div style="text-align:center">
  <span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> 
  <span class="dot2" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
</div>

<script>
var slideIndex = 1;
showSlides(slideIndex);

function plusSlides(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex += n);
}

function currentSlide(n) {
  showSlides(slideIndex = n);
}

function showSlides(n) {
  var i;
  var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides2");
  var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot2");
  if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1}    
  if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length}
  for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) {
      slides[i].style.display = "none";  
  }
  for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) {
      dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active2", "");
  }
  slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block";  
  dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active2";
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
What I see happening on your test page, is that the first slideshow causes the second slideshow to trigger instead.

Looking at your HTML code, you have invalid HTML code, which makes it very difficult for JavaScript to correctly work with the HTML code.

Using the standard HTML validator, the first problem is on the xmlns line.

Error : Attribute xmlns:og not allowed here.

<html xmlns:og="http://opengraphprotocol.org/schema/" xmlns:fb="http://www.facebook.com/2008/fbml" lang="en-US"  >

That line doesn’t have a problem itself, but is a symptom of a larger issue. An appropriate doctype is needed that supports xmlns:og which is the RDFa doctype.

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML+RDFa 1.0//EN" "http://www.w3.org/MarkUp/DTD/xhtml-rdfa-1.dtd">

No Character encoding declared at document level

The following is not accepted by the HTML validator

<meta charset="utf-8" />

What is needed instead is:

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>

I recommend that you carry on with fixing all of the HTML problems with the page, or create a simpler version of the page that has no HTML errors, before moving on with JavaScript support.

Hi Paul, thanks for your attention! It’s interesting because the code you mentioned is not from me lol They might belong to the Squarespace template.

But you’re right I just realized that the first slideshow causes the second slideshow to trigger instead…

Here’re some solutions I found and tried but didn’t work out:

If you are more interested in the minimal work to just get it working, both slideshows refer to the same function, and that function has no idea about which slideshow it should control.

Of the two options, one being to rename separate copies of the function, and the other being to pass information to the function about which slideshow to affect, the second option is by the more preferable.

That’s the part I’m really struggling with :exploding_head: I tried to assign a different name to the slideshows and refer to them differently in the script, like this

  #example#
<a class="prev1" onclick="plusDivs(-1, 0)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next1" onclick="plusDivs(1, 0)">&#10095;</a>

  #example#
var slideIndex = [1];
var slideId = ["mySlides1"]
showDivs(1, 0);

  #example#
<a class="prev2" onclick="plusDivs(-1, 1)">&#10094;</a>
<a class="next2" onclick="plusDivs(1, 1)">&#10095;</a>

  #example#
var slideIndex = [1];
var slideId = ["mySlides2"]
showDivs(1, 1);

But it still doesn’t work, and sometimes one of the slideshow is gone (the function can’t find the slideshow I tried to refer to).

It’s no good just changing the slideshow name you would need to rename everything in the second script so that you have new function names and different variables and different classes to target in the slideshow html. The onclick handler would then be changed to the new function name.

You can’t use the same code twice unless it’s all unique or unless as Paul stated above you rewrite the code in a way that can handle multiple slideshows. This would of course be more complex than the current routine :).

I'm sure @Paul_Wilkins will prompt you in the right direction once you have grasped the problem

Best results are obtained by ensuring that the functions don’t reach out for things, and instead work with information that’s given to them.

With the first slideshow example, the showSlides function reaches out to get elements with a classname of mySlides and of dot, but that breaks when there’s more than one slideshow.

Fixing indents

While setting my code editor to use an indent of four spaces, I note that earlier HTML code in the first slideshow example causes bad indent to occur.

The transition is the first thing that needs to be fixed;

/*          transition: 0.6s ease} */
            transition: 0.6s ease;
        }

Removing inline event handlers

But I’m getting ahead of myself here. The inline onclick event handlers are where the problems begin, and must be dealt with first. At least for my own sanity.

Inline event handlers are blind to where they were invoked. The better technique is to use JavaScript to add an event handler, so that when it is invoked, it knows the element that invoked it.

We can now start by removing the inline event handlers on the dots:

Thanks @PaulOB - I’m working on a step by step guide about getting them to work together.

Removing inline event handlers

The inline event handlers are removed by removing the inline event handlers on the HTML code.

Before:

        <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span> 
        <span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>

After:

        <span class="dot"></span> 
        <span class="dot"></span>

That doesn’t leave the code in a working state though, so next we’ll add JavaScript event handlers.

Add JavaScript event handlers

For the JavaScript event handlers we’ll get each of the dots, and add an event handler to each of them.

        const dots = document.querySelectorAll(".dot");
        dots[0].addEventListener(function dotClickHandler(evt) {
            showSlides(1);
        });
        dots[1].addEventListener(function dotClickHandler(evt) {
            showSlides(2);
        });

The slideshow now works after that change, but the code’s not good, as it has some ugly duplication in there. Let’s remove that duplication.

Remove duplication

The event functions we added are nearly identical. When we use a forEach method we can easily get the index of each dot, which lets us easily remove that duplication.

Instead of showing before and after, which takes up a lot of space, I’ll comment out the old code instead, which should help to make it easier to see how the changes occur.

        dots.forEach(function addDotHandlers(dot, index) {
            // dots[0].addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) {
            dot.addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) {
                // currentSlide(1);
                currentSlide(index + 1);
            });
        });
        // dots[1].addEventListener("click", function dotClickHandler(evt) {
        //     currentSlide(2);
        // });

Updating the prev/next events

The HTML code for the prev/next buttons can have its inline events removed too.

    <!--<a class="prev" onclick="plusSlides(-1)">&#10094;</a>-->
        <a class="prev">&#10094;</a>
    <!--<a class="next" onclick="plusSlides(1)">&#10095;</a>-->
        <a class="next">&#10095;</a>

        const prev = document.querySelector(".prev");
        prev.addEventListener("click", function prevClickHandler(evt) {
            plusSlides(-1);
        });
        const next = document.querySelector(".next");
        next.addEventListener("click", function nextClickHandler(evt) {
            plusSlides(1);
        });

We can now remove duplication from there. In the clickHandler we can access the element that was clicked. if it has a classname of prev we can go -1, and if it has a classname of next we can go +1.

We can do this slowly, first updating the functions so that they are identical and still working, then combine the two sets of code.

        const prev = document.querySelector(".prev");
        prev.addEventListener("click", function prevClickHandler(evt) {
            const el = evt.target;
            if (el.classList.contains("prev")) {
                plusSlides(-1);
            }
            if (el.classList.contains("next")) {
                plusSlides(1);
            }
        });
        const next = document.querySelector(".next");
        next.addEventListener("click", function nextClickHandler(evt) {
            const el = evt.target;
            if (el.classList.contains("prev")) {
                plusSlides(-1);
            }
            if (el.classList.contains("next")) {
                plusSlides(1);
            }
        });

Loop through prev and next buttons

We can now combine the two slide handler functions together, by looping through a collection of prev and next elements.

        // const prev = document.querySelector(".prev");
        const slideButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".prev, .next");
        slideButtons.forEach(function addSlideHandlers(slide) {
            // prev.addEventListener("click", function prevClickHandler(evt) {
            slide.addEventListener("click", function slideClickHandler(evt) {
                const el = evt.target;
                if (el.classList.contains("prev")) {
                    plusSlides(-1);
                }
                if (el.classList.contains("next")) {
                    plusSlides(1);
                }
            });
        });
        // const next = document.querySelector(".next");
        // next.addEventListener("click", function nextClickHandler(evt) {
        //     const el = evt.target;
        //     if (el.classList.contains("prev")) {
        //         plusSlides(-1);
        //     }
        //     if (el.classList.contains("next")) {
        //         plusSlides(1);
        //     }
        // });

That is the inline event attributes removed, moving what they do in to proper JavaScript handler functions. Those will become useful as we improve the code so that it can work with multiple sliders, which is what we’ll look at in the next post.