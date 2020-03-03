Multiple select list results in order - cont'd - cont'd

Previously in the thread I was adding documentation to the project, which resulted in creating a readme file from a template.

In the markdown readme file that was created, a link to a demo file is given. We can create a separate demo file too:

<p align="center"> <h3 align="center">Search-Results</h3> <p align="center"> Select multiple search results and show panels for each one. <br /> <a href="https://github.com/pmw57/search-results/tree/develop/dist/demo.html">View Demo</a> </p> </p>

but, the existing design of the code has the configuration information directly included in the compiled searchresults.js file.

Because we want the code to be easily usable by others, we don’t want the config information to be included in the compiled code. Instead, we want it to be loaded from a separate file, or to be included in the index.html file.

Doing the former makes sense here. Making sure that the config information remains separate from the packaged searchresults.js file is what we’ll work on next.