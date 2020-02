letsforum: letsforum: How can I get an array with all 3 parameters per each result on form post?

Sounds like you are asking for some server side code or php function rather than html/css?

If you can clarify the question a little it might help to find the right category for the question as html and css have nothing to do with arrays as such.

If it was a layout question then fire ahead ( also don’t forget your associated labels as checkboxes without labels are hard to hit).