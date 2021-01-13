Multiple Link Colors

Hi Engine44,

Add separate classes to it is indeed the best way to do that. Better to have full control on final layout

HTML :

<a href="whatever_link_it_is.html" class="color1">CONTENT</a> <a href="whatever_link2_it_is.html" class="color2">CONTENT</a>

CSS :

/* (for example) */ .color1 { color : fff ; background-color : 000 ; } .color2 { color : rgb(214, 122, 127); background-color : hsla(30, 100%, 50%, .3); }

easy peasy!

Take care of your 44 Engine(s)