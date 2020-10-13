Multiple Link Colors

I have two “a” links on the same page. I would like each to have their own color set. How do I set selectors to distinguish between the two? Thanks.
There’s always a difference, but without code it’s hard to know.
What about add separate classes to them?
Thanks. I assigned an id to one.
Hi Engine44,
Add separate classes to it is indeed the best way to do that. Better to have full control on final layout
HTML :
<a href="whatever_link_it_is.html" class="color1">CONTENT</a>
<a href="whatever_link2_it_is.html" class="color2">CONTENT</a>
CSS :
/* (for example) */
.color1 {
color : fff ;
background-color : 000 ;
}
.color2 {
color : rgb(214, 122, 127);
background-color : hsla(30, 100%, 50%, .3);
}
easy peasy!
Take care of your 44 Engine(s)