Multiple instances of plugin being called wonks out

I’m using SplitLines.js . I’m calling it on a variety of elements on pages, and some pages have multiple elements on the page which run the function. E.g. here are a few

DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".image-button > header .fsElementTitle"); DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".home .school-box > header .fsElementTitle"); DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".home .school-events > header .fsElementTitle");

I’ll clean up the code once I get this working.

My goal is to get something like this blue text, but it must be very flexible and responsive - https://fnlst.com/xxGaHg

So this means I need to account for people resizing the browsers, it being used over top of images/videos where there isn’t a solid background color (so a repeating linear gradient is out of the question).

The above code runs and calls the below code.

splitHTML(ele) { $(ele).each(function() { $(this).splitLines({ tag: '<div class="line">', width: Math.round(parseInt($(ele).width())) }); $(window).resize(function() { clearTimeout(window.resizedFinished); window.resizedFinished = setTimeout(function() { const lineWidths = []; const linePositions = []; $(ele).find(".line").each(function(i) { lineWidths.push($(this).outerWidth()); linePositions.push($(this).position().top); if($(ele).find(".line").length - 1 === i) { for(let j=0;j<$(ele).find(".line").length;j++) { const eleWidth = $(ele).width(); if(lineWidths[j] > eleWidth) { DEFAULT_STYLES.unwrapHTML(ele); break; } if(linePositions.some((val, i) => linePositions.indexOf(val) !== i)) { DEFAULT_STYLES.unwrapHTML(ele); break; } } } }); }, 250); }); }); }, unwrapHTML(ele) { $(ele).each(function() { $(this).find(".line").contents().unwrap(); if($(this).is(":first-child")) { $(this).clone().addClass("cloned").prependTo($(this).parent()); } else { $(this).clone().addClass("cloned").insertAfter($(this).parent().find("> *").eq($(this).index() - 1)); } $(this).remove(); $(ele+".cloned").splitLines({ tag: '<div class="line">', width: Math.round(parseInt($(ele+'.cloned').width())) }); $(ele+".cloned").removeClass("cloned"); }); }

How it works (or rather, how I believe it to work)…

splitHTML function gets called per element

I set the width (per an option in the plugin) - more on that in a bit.

I use a window resize event and wait until the user has finished resizing (250ms).

After the user is done resizing, I check 2 things: the individuals line WIDTH and the position offset relative to the nearest element with position: relative

The width check is to see if my individual lines (which have white-space: nowrap) is overflowing the container, and if so, I begin the step of deconstruction of the HTML and reapplying the plugin. So this part of the code checks users resizing smaller.

The position offset check is to see if a user is resizing their browser window larger and my inline-block lines have shifted up to be on a higher up row.

and my inline-block lines have shifted up to be on a higher up row. If either conditions are true, I then call the unwrapHTML function which basically removes the .line divs, clones the element, and calls the plugin back on that same element. I found the clone to be necessary due to issues I had.

The problem I have is that if I call this plugin on multiple elements, it doesn’t seem to work properly. If I call this…

DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".home .school-box > header .fsElementTitle");

This is found twice on my homepage. It works fine if both elements get this plugin. See this video.

However, if I call this twice…so e.g.

DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".home .school-box > header .fsElementTitle"); DEFAULT_STYLES.splitHTML(".home .school-events > header .fsElementTitle");

The .school-box is found twice on my page, and the school-events…just 1. But the act of calling this twice screws up my resizing.

The order of the calls matter. If I call both, and reverse the order, then the functionality is reversed - those 2 stacked boxes are fine, whereas my purple “Calendar Heading” does not work. Somehow I need to be able to call this on multiple elements. What am I missing? Sorry for the long post.