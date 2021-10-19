Multiple insert function with bindParam

I have been trying to insert multiple rows into the database with bindParam and not using loop in its execution, but it seems that is not working, i Keep getting duplicate primary key error.

TABLE STRUCTURE id | name | comment | date $data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana'); $count = count($data); $mulvalue = array_fill(0, $count, '(?,?,?,?)'); $break = implode (',', $mulvalue); $ins = $conn->prepare ("INSERT INTO table (id, name, comment, date) VALUES $break)"; $i = 1; foreach($data as $da){ $id = rand(111111, 999999); $name = $da; $comment = 'test me'; $date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s'); $ins->bindParam ($i++, $id, PDO::PARAM_STR); $ins->bindParam ($i++, $name, PDO::PARAM_STR); $ins->bindParam ($i++, $comment, PDO::PARAM_STR); $ins->bindParam ($i++, $date, PDO::PARAM_STR); } $ins->execute ();

That the code but is not working, also my primary key is the id column which must have one unique value.