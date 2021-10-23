Multiple insert function with bindParam

My first reply in the thread stated how to do that. Code that implements those points -
<?php
// test data
$data = array('orange', 'mango', 'apple', 'banana');
$comment = 'test me';
$date = date('Y-m-d H:i:s');
// build sql query statement
$count = count($data);
$mulvalue = array_fill(0, $count, '(?,?,?)');
$break = implode (',', $mulvalue);
$sql = "INSERT INTO table (name, comment, date) VALUES $break";
$stmt = $conn->prepare($sql);
// build prepared query input parameters
$params = [];
foreach($data as $name)
{
$params = array_merge($params,[$name,$comment,$date]);
}
// examine the query/params
echo $sql;
echo '<pre>'; print_r($params);
$stmt->execute($params);